SICK: Official Date Announcement, Trailer & New Imagery Released For Peacock's New Original Horror Flick

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega doesn't do TikTok: 'Not a healthy place to be'
LOS ANGELES — Jenna Ortega is one of TikTok's biggest stars. But you won't catch her using the app.
Ray Richmond: For one night, ‘RRR’ made going to the movies fun again
I was privileged to attend a screening of India’s “RRR” Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, and it’s changed everything I thought about this awards season and possibly my life itself up to this point. It may be the most fun I’ve ever had in a movie theater, aside from that one time with Stephanie during my sophomore year in college. But I digress. The Indian Telugu-language action-adventure epic from director S.S. Rajamouli and starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as two men who become friends and ultimately undertake secret missions to free their people from...
26 Actors Who Were Only In, Like, ONE Scene But 100% Stole The Entire Movie
I still can't believe that Alan Rickman only had about four minutes of total screen time as Snape in each Harry Potter movie.
What Time Will ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Be On Netflix?
It’s been less than a year since Season 1 invaded our Netflix queues, but Vikings: Valhalla is already set storm our binge-watching plans once again. Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will reunite us with legendary viking heroes Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his intrepid sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and their ambitious ally Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). After nearly meeting their defeat at the end of Season 1, the three warriors will have to get creative in their pursuit of honor, power, and glory. Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 ended with the smashing of Kattegut. Leif, Freydis, and Harald’s enemies aren’t going to let...
‘The Whale’ Prosthetics Designer on Transforming Brendan Fraser for Lead Role
As far as physical transformations go, Brendan Fraser’s in The Whale is by far the most drastic this year in film. For the task of making over its highly recognizable lead actor into the obese recluse Charlie, director Darren Aronofsky enlisted his longtime collaborator, prosthetic designer Adrien Morot, to design the character as sensitively and authentically as possible. “I always try to do makeups that are subtle and unnoticeable,” explains Morot. “It should be like, ‘What? This actor was wearing prosthetics? I just thought I hadn’t seen him in a few years.’ I was hoping that it would be the same...
Comments / 0