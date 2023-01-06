Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 123-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. RUNNING LOW – Remember when the Pistons had a logjam in their frontcourt? The trade of Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for Bojan Bogdanovic before training camp helped thin the depth chart at center, but it could use a little reinforcement now. With Olynyk traded and Marvin Bagley III out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand last week, it was a bad time for rookie center Jalen Duren to be unavailable with right ankle soreness. Duren, who missed three games in October and November with a sprained left ankle, was replaced as the starting center by Isaiah Stewart, sliding back to his home for all of his first two NBA seasons. Stewart responded with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Pistons were able to score inside against a Philadelphia defense also missing its starting center, MVP candidate Joel Embiid. One impact of not having Duren, perhaps, was Philadelphia’s success on the offensive boards; the 76ers had 14 offensive boards good for 20 second-chance points Nerlens Noel, who had played in only eight of the first 42 games, played 13 minutes off the bench to soak up minutes at center and showed he’s still an effective option. Noel hit both of his first-half shots, mid-range jumpers. Noel finished with six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, making all three of his shots. Philadelphia’s James Harden finished the first half one assist shy of a triple-double and finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Killian Hayes tied his career high with 26 points and hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO