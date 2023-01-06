Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
TPA affected after FAA orders all airlines to pause domestic flights due to technical issue
TAMPA, Fla. — A computer failure has forced the FAA to order a pause on all domestic flights nationwide, according to a statement released Wednesday. The pause will occur until 9 a.m. to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," according to ABC News.
ABC Action News
Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights
Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights nationwide. United Airlines rose 3.9%. The FAA ordered all flights departing on Wednesday morning to be grounded. The order was lifted just before 9 a.m. ET after multiple...
Comments / 0