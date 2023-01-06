ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights

Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights nationwide. United Airlines rose 3.9%. The FAA ordered all flights departing on Wednesday morning to be grounded. The order was lifted just before 9 a.m. ET after multiple...

