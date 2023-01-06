ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth

In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director

At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
ELLSWORTH, ME
City of Ellsworth Looking for Citizens to Serve on Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

The City of Ellsworth is seeking community members to volunteer as members of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The comprehensive plan is a guiding blueprint for the City that embodies the values, priorities, and future needs of the community as a whole, while also protecting its history and natural resources. The plan will cover future land use, zoning, expansion of utilities, economic development, transportation, housing, and regional coordination.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle

On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
FRANKLIN, ME
Island Teachers Give Back to Community

Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
BAR HARBOR, ME
MDI Girls and Boys Travel to Orono Tuesday January 10

The MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams travel up to Orono on Tuesday, January 10th to play the Red Riots. The Girls play at 5:30 followed by the Boys at 7 p.m. If you can't travel up, you can listen on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame begins at 5:15 p.m.
ORONO, ME
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
YWCA of MDI Personal Care Item Drive

You can help make a difference for those in need here in Downeast Maine. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the YWCA of MDI will be holding a personal care item drive now through January 16th. All donated items will be shared between the Community Closet in Ellsworth and the Emmaus Shelter.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Is This Dog Yours? [PUPDATE]

PUPDATE - This dogs owners have contacted the Bar Harbor Police Department and are coming to get her. This cute dog is currently at the Bar Harbor Police Department and can't find her parents!. Doesn't she look adorable? She was found without a collar or license. She has the right...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth Girls at Bucksport Monday January 9

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team travel to Bucksport on Monday, January 9th to take on the Golden Bucks at 7 p.m. This is a makeup of the game that was postponed from January 5th. The Eagles enter the game at 7-2, good enough for 3rd place in the Class B...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Orono Boys Beat MDI 68-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Orono Boys Basketball team beat the MDI Trojans 68-54 in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th. Orono jumped out to a 17-13 lead and led 34-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Orono was led by Pierce...
ORONO, ME
Brewer, ME
