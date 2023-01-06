Read full article on original website
Related
Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth
In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director
At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
1st Baby Born at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is a Boy!
Congratulations to Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, the proud parents of the 1st baby born in 2023 at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. Owen Lawrence was born at 8:06 a.m. on January 3rd, 2023 and weighed in at 9 pounds 5 ounces. The Birthing Department at Maine Coast...
City of Ellsworth Looking for Citizens to Serve on Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
The City of Ellsworth is seeking community members to volunteer as members of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The comprehensive plan is a guiding blueprint for the City that embodies the values, priorities, and future needs of the community as a whole, while also protecting its history and natural resources. The plan will cover future land use, zoning, expansion of utilities, economic development, transportation, housing, and regional coordination.
Bowie is the SPCA of Hancock County’s Pet of the Week
Do you have room in your heart and home for Bowie? Bowie is a senior boy around 8 years old, and is a domestic shorthaired solid gray cat, that has been living at the SPCA of Hancock County since November. He was named after the famous singer David Bowie for...
Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle
On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
Island Teachers Give Back to Community
Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
MDI Girls and Boys Travel to Orono Tuesday January 10
The MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams travel up to Orono on Tuesday, January 10th to play the Red Riots. The Girls play at 5:30 followed by the Boys at 7 p.m. If you can't travel up, you can listen on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame begins at 5:15 p.m.
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
YWCA of MDI Personal Care Item Drive
You can help make a difference for those in need here in Downeast Maine. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the YWCA of MDI will be holding a personal care item drive now through January 16th. All donated items will be shared between the Community Closet in Ellsworth and the Emmaus Shelter.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup – January 2023
Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library every other Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees and Town Staff Members. On...
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
9th Annual Tremont Fire Department Polar Plunge Sunday January 1
Ready to get the blood pumping? Want to start the New Year off with a cold dip into the Atlantic Ocean? For the 9th year in a row, the Tremont Fire Department will be hosting their Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor on January 1st. This year's event takes place at 10 a.m.
Disposing of Your 2022 Christmas Trees on MDI and Ellsworth
Now that Christmas has come and gone, there's the question of what to do with your Christmas Tree. If you have an artificial tree, you just put it back in the box and store it away for another year, but if you had a "real" tree, it becomes a bit more problematic.
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
Street List by Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Tuesday Night December 27
Hopefully you have your power back! If not, here's the street list by Town, where Versant expects power to be restored by Tuesday night, December 27th. As always, if you don't have power by 10 p.m., you should make preparation to be without power overnight. Today, over 150 crews have...
Is This Dog Yours? [PUPDATE]
PUPDATE - This dogs owners have contacted the Bar Harbor Police Department and are coming to get her. This cute dog is currently at the Bar Harbor Police Department and can't find her parents!. Doesn't she look adorable? She was found without a collar or license. She has the right...
Ellsworth Girls at Bucksport Monday January 9
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team travel to Bucksport on Monday, January 9th to take on the Golden Bucks at 7 p.m. This is a makeup of the game that was postponed from January 5th. The Eagles enter the game at 7-2, good enough for 3rd place in the Class B...
Orono Boys Beat MDI 68-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Orono Boys Basketball team beat the MDI Trojans 68-54 in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th. Orono jumped out to a 17-13 lead and led 34-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Orono was led by Pierce...
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0