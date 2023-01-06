Read full article on original website
Care providers ask for doubled fees to care for people discharged from hospitals
Care England says current funding is ‘inadequate’ if homes are to pay staff more and manage rehabilitation
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
BBC
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan
Prince Harry has said he was "bigoted" before meeting Meghan Markle, in an interview with US broadcaster CBS. He also said he was "naive" about how her ethnicity would affect media coverage of their relationship. In a new book, Harry also expressed regret at calling a South Asian cadet a...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
BBC
Sheep worrying warning for dog owners
Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside, to protect sheep carrying lambs. West Mercia Police has recorded 282 incidents of sheep worrying since 2017, with 56 cases investigated in 2021. Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for...
BBC
NI waiting lists: Women lose legal challenge
Two women who took legal action to highlight long hospital waiting lists have lost their judicial review case. Their case argued that the Department of Health and health trusts had a statutory duty to provide effective healthcare in a reasonable timeframe. Eileen Wilson waited almost four years for a neurology...
BBC
Northumbria Police officer sacked for gross misconduct on dancefloor
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after an incident involving a woman at a nightclub. PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice by Northumbria Police after the incident in September 2021. A hearing was told PC Pentland "grabbed hold of [the victim's] breasts and put his...
BBC
Blackheath homes flooded after water main bursts
Six properties have been flooded and several roads closed after a water main burst in south-east London. People were evacuated from six basement flats in Meadowcourt Road and Eltham Road in Blackheath after they were flooded to a depth of about 20cm. Other homes in the area have been left...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
NHS crisis: Rishi Sunak knows he will be judged on fixing its problems
With timing that Labour is gleefully pointing out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to sort out the NHS came on the anniversary of a different vow from one of his predecessors. The Conservative leader then was David Cameron who promised in 2010 that he would sort out the nation's finances,...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Kent Police investigate suspected killing of owl with catapults
An investigation has been launched after the suspected unlawful killing of an owl. Police said they believed the incident in Upchurch, Kent, happened in October, but officers have recently come into possession of images of two men they wish to speak to. Sgt Darren Walshaw said police suspect the owl...
England will ban single-use plastic plates and cutlery for environmental reasons
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey says the new ban will stop pollution from "billions of pieces of plastic." Advocates applaud the move but say it doesn't go far enough on its own.
BBC
Five arrested after hare coursing reported 'all over county' - police
Five men have been arrested after hare coursing incidents were reported "all over" Lincolnshire on Saturday. Lincolnshire Police said 13 reports were received, with the arrested men held in the New York and Bunker's Hill area in the east of the county. Officers seized a white greyhound along with Ford...
Seeking Northern Ireland solution, UK foreign minister hosts EU talks
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will on Monday seek to inject fresh momentum into talks with the EU on resolving disputes over a post-Brexit trade relationship when he hosts the European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London.
BBC
Mark Cavendish 'threatened with Rambo knife' at Essex home
A masked intruder dragged the elite cyclist Mark Cavendish by his feet and held a "Rambo-style" knife to his throat, his wife has told a trial. Prosecutors have said men in balaclavas broke into the family home in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021. Two suspects deny two counts of...
