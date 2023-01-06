ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench

A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
BBC

Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner

A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
People

Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home

Mrs. Maisel can walk short distances using her incredibly strong front legs, and will soon receive a custom wheelchair to help her travel farther Jodi Helmer fell for Mrs. Maisel the second she saw her. Helmer first laid eyes on the Chihuahua in a video filmed at a North Carolina shelter. In the clip, Mrs. Maisel — as the pup would come to be known — runs and walks through the shelter with her tail wagging despite having partially paralyzed back legs. The small dog had developed...
BBC

New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus

A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
New York Post

Hero dog leads cops to owner, 84, who was missing for a week

He was the best boy. A dog named El Palomo was hailed as a hero earlier this month after he managed to lead police to his 84-year-old owner, who went missing in the desert after getting lost during a walk. Gregorio Romero left his home on Nov. 27, 2022, for a walk in Moctezuma, Mexico, when he got lost. Romero’s family reported the man’s disappearance four days later, claiming that it was not unusual for him to wander off to visit other villages and then return a few days later. Ramona, Romero’s niece, said she grew concerned after several days had passed since Romero...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody

Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
msn.com

The Animal Foundation finds loving home for dog who sits by window all day

UPDATE: The Animal Foundation says Lucy was adopted later that day!. ORIGINAL: A local animal shelter hopes to find a loving home for one of its older pups, who has recently spent her days looking out the window. Lucy has been at the shelter for 71 days as she waits...
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...

