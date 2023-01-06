How well do you know Austin trivia?
Austin, this is “ Jeopardy! ” 🧠
Now entering the studio are today’s contestants, our dear readers . You will compete in an Austin-themed special edition of the famous trivia game show .
The prize? Bragging rights and a good time with your friends and family.
The answers to each of these questions can be found on our website — but don’t let us catch you with a cheat sheet.
Without further ado, let’s play! Send us your top scores and we might include it in an upcoming newsletter.
Online Jeopardy Maker - JeopardyLabs!
Now entering the studio are today’s contestants, our dear readers . You will compete in an Austin-themed special edition of the famous trivia game show .
The prize? Bragging rights and a good time with your friends and family.
The answers to each of these questions can be found on our website — but don’t let us catch you with a cheat sheet.
Without further ado, let’s play! Send us your top scores and we might include it in an upcoming newsletter.
Online Jeopardy Maker - JeopardyLabs!
Comments / 0