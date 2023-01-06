ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How well do you know Austin trivia?

By Laura Figi
6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFl0T_0k5ndVae00

How well do you know Austin trivia?

Created by ATXtoday via JeopardyLabs

Austin, this is “ Jeopardy! ” 🧠

Now entering the studio are today’s contestants, our dear readers . You will compete in an Austin-themed special edition of the famous
trivia game show .

The prize? Bragging rights and a good time with your friends and family.

The answers to each of these questions can be found on our website — but don’t let us catch you with a cheat sheet.

Without further ado, let’s play! Send us your top scores and we might include it in an upcoming newsletter.

Online Jeopardy Maker - JeopardyLabs!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Violet Crown Clubhouse to soon close

In the annals of Austin pandemic closures, we're sorry to report that Violet Crown Clubhouse in Crestview is soon shuttering.The big picture: Situated in a former pharmacy, with checkerboard floor tiles and lots of wood paneling, the milkshake-and-arcade joint has been the perfect spot for kids to chill after school — or for adults to revive their killer joystick skills. Part of the interior of the Violet Crown Clubhouse. Photo: Asher Price/AxiosThe neighborhood hangout has Galaga, Tron and Ms. Pac-Man on hand — and even little stools so 6-year-olds can reach controls. Plus: The clubhouse, which opened in 2019, played...
AUSTIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas

To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dale Dudley returns with new podcast, 'The Dale Dudley Show'

AUSTIN, Texas - For nearly 40 years, Dale Dudley's witty personality has touched the hearts of those who tuned in "The Dudley and Bob Show" on KLBJ radio. On Jan. 4, 2022 Dudley went on Facebook announcing he was fired. Scott Gilmore with KLBJ released a statement saying they appreciate...
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Jenkins to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bud and Lauralee Jenkins will be feted with a luncheon to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 7, 2023, at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Austin. Bud Jenkins and the former Lauralee Small, were married on January 6, 1973, at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor with the Reverend Dewey Baldwin officiating.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise

AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
AUSTIN, TX
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy