Jamestown, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm

With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Williams Street Fire

A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
DUNKIRK, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)

Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges

A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday. Deputies say they responded to the area of Route 60, south of Vineyard Drive, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, operated by […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

