Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
CELORON, NY (Erie News Now) — A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges...
New agile Buffalo Fire apparatus aimed at safety and maneuvering
A new aerial ladder fire truck has arrived for the Buffalo Fire Department. A new rapid response ambulance will soon arrive, and both vehicles will have tracks to help in inclement weather.
Donation drive held for family that lost 5 children in Dartmouth Avenue fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since four girls and one boy died as a result of a fire on Dartmouth Avenue. The family lost everything and must now rebuild. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.
Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm
With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Second Emergency Homeless Shelter Opening At Half Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The second of Jamestown’s emergency “Code Blue” shelters is expected to open on Friday. After a months delay, it’s opening at half capacity and only able to hold up to 10 individuals at a time. This is a first...
WKBW-TV
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Tenants of Buffalo apartment building upset with response to flood damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an off campus apartment building housing mostly Buffalo State College students was damaged during the recent blizzard, tenants contacted 2 On Your Side to say they are upset with the response by management and that they have concerns for their safety. Building #1 at the...
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
NYSERDA holds off on turbines in Great Lakes
NYSERDA says for several reasons, it will not move forward with plans to put in wind turbines in Lakes Erie and Ontario. Those opposed are pleased with the decision.
Plenty of potential pets at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon
On Friday morning, we were introduced to Angel, Saint and Kingsley, who are three of the pups who will be up for adoption at the event.
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday. Deputies say they responded to the area of Route 60, south of Vineyard Drive, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, operated by […]
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Comments / 0