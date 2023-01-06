Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Western Sydney plumber forced to smuggle drugs in an excavator in pay back brother's debts to bikies
A Western Sydney plumber whose brother died owing $1million to a bikie gang claims he was forced to smuggle drugs worth millions of dollars in order to repay his debts.
BBC
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid
Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home
Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine
This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday. Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They’re keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a halt...
DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Robbers drug unsuspecting men in N.Y., killing at least 5: police
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and appear to...
Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs. Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport. They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop. Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board.
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Woman sentenced for smuggling, dealing deadly fentanyl-laced drugs to friends speaks out
Jocelyn Sanchez is serving 12 years in federal prison for giving fentanyl-laced pills to three friends, one of whom died, after she smuggled the drugs into the U.S.
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
