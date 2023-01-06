ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Skunk gets into standoff with deputy after crawling into BMW, Florida cops say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcueO_0k5ndJFA00

A Virginia man experienced the wild side of Florida, when a young skunk hid in his BMW and defied repeated attempts to tug it out.

It happened Wednesday, Jan. 4, outside of North Naples, and a photo shows the skunk’s tail was the only thing visible from under the car. North Naples is about 155 miles south of Tampa.

“The motorist ... was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reported.

“It immediately ran up into the engine pan under his BMW.”

And there the little rascal stayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDVLq_0k5ndJFA00
Driver stops BMW on Florida road to avoid hitting skunk and the rodent responded by hiding in the car’s engine, deputies say. Collier County Sheriff's Department photo

The driver eventually pulled into a nearby parking lot and called the sheriff’s office, which referred to it as a case “straight out of ‘Law & Odor: PU’.”

Deputy Paige Long responded and made several attempts to pull the skunk out, including one using snake tongs. Even that didn’t work.

“It was decided the motorist would drive the few blocks ... and park next to some bushes in the hope the baby skunk would make its way out of the vehicle on its own,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fate of the skunk has not been revealed, but Long says she escaped with no hint of skunk scent.

“I think he was more scared than anything else and wasn’t in a position to be spraying,” she said in the release.

Terrified dog was stuck on ledge of Florida overpass. Video shows perilous rescue

Rattlesnake found in Topgolf ball dispenser, Arizona video shows. Golf puns erupt

Man lifts toilet lid at Virginia home, finds a flying squirrel doggy paddling in bowl

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Check fraud scheme leads to Naples drug bust

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A woman who was wanted for stealing checks was found with drugs after a traffic stop in Naples found her sitting in the passenger seat. Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports said a man reported three business checks stolen by Katherine Carter in November. Carter...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women face drug charges after North Naples arrest

Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Dream Home in French Country Style with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail Asks $9.9 Million in Naples, Florida

2140 Canna Way, Naples, Florida is a custom-built French country estate was finished with cut-stone exterior, Ludowici clay tile roof and dual-pane hurricane-rated mahogany doors, windows. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2140 Canna Way, please contact Jordan E Delaney (Phone: 239-404-3070) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers man gets up close and personal with alligator

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There aren’t many people that would hang their camera near the mouth of an alligator. But Jeff Gabel is exactly one of them. The Fort Myers man does it quite often. Gabel documents wildlife in south Fort Myers and has been for years. It’s all part of his daily 20-mile bike ride around the area. But in the months following Hurricane Ian, he’s been documenting more change than wildlife itself.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Recklessly Driven ATV on the Beach Left 5 Skimmers Dead

A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some

A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
FORT MYERS, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy