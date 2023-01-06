Read full article on original website
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?. According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range from last summer. We discussed the idea of the Mavs pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a...
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
The Indiana Pacers have become one of the best clutch teams in the NBA
The 2021-22 Indiana Pacers were one of the worst teams in the NBA in crunch time ever. They played in 45 games that featured "clutch" time, which the NBA defines as a game that is within five points with five minutes or less to go, and they went 11-34 in those games. They could not finish tight battles, and they were miserable on both ends of the court.
OKC Thunder Have Undergone Changes Since Last National Appearance
On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City appeared on TNT for the first time in over two years, falling to the Miami Heat in the final seconds. Heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, OKC had not played a nationally televised game since September 2nd of 2020. Since then, the Thunder have...
Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed
While it definitely feels like the Golden State Warriors have been the underdogs since Steph Curry's injury, that definitely won't be the case on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. The biggest piece of news for the Warriors is the fact that Steph Curry has been upgraded to questionable for...
This Wild Stat Shows How Big of an Impact Robert Williams Has Had For Celtics
The Boston Celtics certainly have gotten a big lift since Robert Williams returned to the lineup. The big man missed the team's first 29 games of the 2022-23 campaign as he recovered from off-season knee surgery. Williams finally took the court for Boston on Dec. 16 and has made a major impact ever since.
Lakers: Former LA Guard To Pursue Career as NBA Referee
It looks like Smush Parker's got a new job. The longtime NBA guard is probably best remembered (certainly in these parts) for his time spent starting in the backcourt next to Kobe Bryant for your Los Angeles Lakers, during the wilderness years in between Bryant's two dynastic eras. Per Bleacher...
Why the Thunder Should Explore the Trade Market
That’s how many games the Oklahoma City Thunder are behind the sixth and seventh seeds in the Western Conference. They have a real chance at a playoff berth while being the second youngest team in NBA history. And as Forbes’ and Inside the Thunder’s writer, Nick Crain, has already detailed, the Thunder are playing extremely well to kick off the new year.
Cowboys’ Kellen Moore - ‘Smartest Guy in Every Room’ - Interview Request from Panthers
FRISCO - The people who work here inside The Star alongside Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are united in at least one thought. "Kellen,'' as one admiring source put it to CowboysSI.com, "is the smartest guy in the room, in every room he's ever been in.''. And the Carolina...
Report: Carlos Correa, Twins Deal Official After Passed Physical
Carlos Correa has passed his physical with the Twins and his deal is now official, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Both ESPN and The Athletic confirmed the report. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Correa and Minnesota agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal pending a physical—the third time this offseason the shortstop has agreed to a deal. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million.
