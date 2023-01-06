Read full article on original website
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
KAWS Launches Cashmere Blanket with House of Voltaire
Brooklyn-based artist KAWS has worked alongside London art and design store House of Voltaire to create a limited-edition range of cashmere blankets. The collection, launched today, features images taken from a new body of work produced for the 2022 editions of Art Basel and Frieze Seoul named “KAWS, Confined”. In total, 85 editions will be for sale, with the price beginning at £1,500 (approximately $1,830 USD). All blankets will be sold alongside a certificate of authenticity signed by the artist.
Louis Vuitton Washes the LV 4MOTION Sunglasses in Fresh Hues
In preparation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, updates its popular LV 4MOTION sunglasses. First revealed during the luxury house’s SS23 “Rainbow Playground” collection, the sporty eyewear frame receives a lively treatment – appearing in bold hues of orange, black/green and purple. The bold yet sports-focused style is achieved with lightweight rubber and nylon frames.
Jonathan Anderson Previews JW Anderson x Wellipets Frog Shoes
JW Anderson founder and Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson has posted a picture of what seems to be a collaboration between his eponymous label and heritage rainboots brand Wellipets. Founded in the United Kingdom, Wellipets was the first company to mix the traditional Wellington rain boot with a playful element, the...
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
Bristol Studio Unveils Its Cozy Reversible Sweatsuit in Navy
Bristol Studio has carved out its own lane in the world of streetwear for fusing basketball and Japanese influences into quality garments. And to ring in the new year, the Los Angeles-based label is further advancing its apparel line with a brand new Reversible Sweatsuit release. Since debuting in 2021, the cozy set has dropped in neutral gray and black colorways, and now it’s arriving in a brand new navy palette.
The Air Jordan 7 Receives New "White Infrared" Take
Inspired by the OG Air Jordan 6 colorway, Jordan Brand is now set to release the Air Jordan 7 in “White Infrared.” Expressing a familiar mix of “White/Crimson/Black,” the shoe features premium white leather uppers accented by “Crimson” accents. Further detailing comes in the form of “Black” tongue/sockliners, collar panels, and heel tabs.
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
MVRDV Showcases Winning Design for Wuhan Library
Dutch architecture and urban design practice MVRDV is adding to its catalog with plans for a new library in Wuhan, China. The new plan is the result of MVRDV’s winning of a recent competition to design the facility. Like its previous projects, the library is set to be an eye-catching marvel. Slated to become one of the largest libraries in China, the space is set to comprise 140,000 square meters. But aside from its grandiose size, what elevates the library is the including of living room, reading, study and studio spaces.
Salomon Taps Into Its Roots With XT-6 RECUT Colorways Relaunch
Although Salomon was born to tackle outdoor sports, the brand’s aesthetic has reached multifaceted audiences – having locked in the fused streetwear and footwear community for quite some time. From low-top silhouettes to boots, there’s a simple magic that encompasses their exceptionally functional footwear. Now, the French company is tapping into its roots by relaunching some of its most popular XT-6 colorways.
Jonathan Anderson Explores the Power of Simplicity In LOEWE SS23 Men's Campaign
Jonathan Anderson is a stickler for niche references — his Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show fused nature with technology, with the LOEWE SS23 pre-collection campaign further looking into how we are part of the bigger picture. SS23’s womenswear collection opted for illusions and 8-bit graphics, and now, the men’s SS23 campaign shot by David Sims is here to get us feeling introspective.
Derrick Adams Presents 'I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You'
Celebrating the richness and vibrancy of Black culture and community. After debuting a sculptural playground of FUNTIME UNICORNS late last year, American visual artist Derrick Adams returns to a gallery setting in a new solo exhibition opening tomorrow at The FLAG Art Foundation in New York. I Can Show You...
ASICS Reveals the GEL-NIMBUS 25, Its "Most Comfortable Running Shoe Yet"
On Monday launched the GEL-NIMBUS 25, an all-new footwear silhouette that the brand is calling its “most comfortable running shoe yet.”. Built with new PureGEL technology and 20% more FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, the shoe was rated No. 1 in comfort by runners in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia. Offering softer landings, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 strategically integrates the PureGEL technology into its midsole for enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions. Additionally, the silhouette’s breathable, stretchy knit tongue provides an easy step-in and an adaptive fit.
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Salmon Toe"
Heading into the new year, continues to expand its Dunk Low lineup with a brand new colorway featuring a pink toebox. The colorway bares a heavy resemblance to Ronnie Fieg‘s iconic GEL-Lyte III “Salmon Toe” which has become one of the designer’s most popular and iconic silhouettes.
Y-3 Offers Up Destructed Elegance for SS23 Chapter 1
Y-3 is ready to kick off the year with revitalized design codes. Coming off of the celebration of its 20-year existence in 2022, the brand has taken a look at what codes have informed its identity while also looking toward the future. Now to march forward, Y-3 is offering up a taste of destructed elegance for chapter one of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Take a Closer Look Inside Sake Central’s Hardcover ‘SAKE’ Book
Sake Central’s hardcover book, SAKE: The History, Stories and Craft of Japan’s Artisanal Breweries, is a collectible for those outside of Japan with an interest in learning the behind-the-scenes and generational stories of Japan’s most influential sake brewers. Produced by Elliot Faber, co-founder of Sake Central, the...
Joe Goldberg Heads to London in 'You' Season 4 Trailer
Following its renewal for a fourth season in October of 2021, a trailer for Netflix thriller You has officially landed. Fans of the chilling series have been eager for more of Joe Goldberg and his various identities and can now prepare for something new. For the first time, actor Penn...
Nike Reissues Its Zoom Vomero 5 "Vast Grey" and "Anthracite" Colorways
After going on a run in 2019, the Zoom Vomero 5 regained momentum in the latter half of 2022 and is looking to build on that in 2023. It’s a technical and sporty silhouette that sneaker fans have grown to love, especially for its versatility to pair with casual and athleisure outfitss and its plushy ride. And now, the.
Penfolds Welcomes the Year of the Rabbit With a Decadent ‘Baby Grange’
Penfolds is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with a decadent new bottle of wine. The rabbit represents courage and prosperity, and this latest release from Penfolds makes for a unique and memorable Lunar New Year’s gift for those born in the years 1999, 1987, 1975 and so on.
