Cincinnati, OH

iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Colts Add Bright, Young DC to Head Coach Search

The Indianapolis Colts are in the early stages of one of their most important offseasons in recent memory. They fired head coach Frank Reich during the season and replaced him with the ill-experienced Jeff Saturday. The latter is a candidate to earn the job in full, but the Colts are already casting an impressive net to land their next leader.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search

The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

IB Nation Sports Talk: Grading Marcus Freeman’s First Season

What grade does Marcus Freeman get for his first season as Notre Dame football coach? We discuss it on tonight's show with various categories:. *We also discuss the mistakes Freeman cannot make again. We finished up with Rapid Fire topics as well. See topics below. Tuesday is Marcus Freeman's birthday,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Wichita Eagle

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule

With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bernie Kosar Apologizes to Browns for Gambling Incident

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns legend and former radio voice Bernie Kosar offered his first public comments addressing his ouster from the team for violating the NFL’s gambling policy prior to Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Bernie Kosar...
CLEVELAND, OH

