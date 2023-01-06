Browns Send Jadeveon Clowney Home Ahead of Season Finale

The Cleveland pass rusher mentioned he is unlikely to return next season.

The Browns sent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday from practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports . Clowney’s status for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers remains unclear.

On Thursday, Clowney admitted that he was likely to leave the team in free agency instead of returning next season.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney said, via Cabot. “But there’s still that five percent. You never know what can happen.”

Clowney implied that the team hasn’t been using him properly, and he has more left in the tank as long as a team is willing to give him a chance.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said. “[It can’t] just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

He added that the Browns “got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin admitted on Friday that Clowney refused to play on second downs two weeks ago vs. Baltimore, and he would only play on third downs. Kiffin added that Clowney said it was because of injury, but that was not the actual reason.

Clowney is in his second season with the Browns, but after recording nine sacks and 37 tackles in 2021, he has just two sacks and 28 tackles this year. The veteran will hit free agency for the fourth straight offseason.

In a statement, Clowney’s agent Kennard McGuire defended his client in the wake of the yesterday’s comments and today’s decision.

“J.D. always shows up, plays hard and gives his best,” the statement said, via Josina Anderson . “It would be unfortunate for him not to be on the field, doing what he loves, with his teammates.”