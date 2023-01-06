ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose struggles to reduce homeless count

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq00H_0k5nd1RL00

San Jose’s unhoused population is not as big as initially reported, but the number of chronically homeless people continues to grow, new county data shows.

A report released last month shows San Jose with 6,650 homeless people in 2022—a drop of roughly 100 people from when preliminary data was released in May. Despite the drop, the current homeless population in the city is still the largest San Jose has seen in 13 years. The change in San Jose didn’t impact the overall count for Santa Clara County, which is at 10,028 homeless people—the region’s highest number since 2007.

Peter Connery, vice president of Applied Survey Research, said the discrepancy stems from a small number of faulty count entries. Applied Survey Research, which leads census and survey efforts to count the local homeless population, conducted an audit and corrected the data.

“Overall entries did not change, but only some location and jurisdictional assignments did slightly,” Connery told San José Spotlight.

The report, which also includes survey results from roughly 1,000 homeless people, comes nearly a year after volunteers finished the “point in time” count last February. The biennial tally is required by the federal government. The report is critical for officials, nonprofits and advocates to understand the homelessness crisis and identify the needs of people living on the streets.

The findings, which are often undercounts and statistical estimations, reveal how San Jose and Santa Clara County are struggling to help some of the most vulnerable residents. The number of unsheltered homeless people, defined as people living in tents, makeshift shelters or vehicles, is down in San Jose from 84% in 2019 to 75% last year.

But the South Bay is reporting more cases of chronic homelessness, or people being homeless for more than a year. In 2022, 1,906 people were chronically homeless in San Jose, up from 1,553 people in 2019.

Advocates said the drop in unsheltered homeless people is not enough.

“It’s not really a drop, because regardless of their status, they’re still homeless,” Ray Bramson, chief impact officer at Destination: Home and San José Spotlight columnist, told San José Spotlight. “We need permanent solutions if we want to end their homelessness.”

The homeless population cited high rents, the lack of job or income and the lack of housing as the top obstacles in Santa Clara County, according to the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gg2E_0k5nd1RL00
A graph from the 2022 Santa Clara County point-in-time count report showing the biggest obstacle for people to obtain housing.

Geneva Strickland, a former unhoused resident, said the results are not surprising. She was among dozens of people conducting the 2022 survey.

“We have inflation on top of crazy high rents around here,” Strickland told San José Spotlight. “People assume everyone can go back to work, but that’s not the case.”

According to county data, roughly a third of the homeless population is unable to work, while 41% is looking for jobs. Roughly 28% aren’t seeking employment.

San Jose has spent the last year racing to build more transitional housing, including tiny homes, to get residents off the streets. The city has helped roughly 700 people into housing, city officials said. With hundreds of temporary homes under construction and in the pipeline, Strickland hopes San Jose can keep the momentum going.

“I’m not thrilled about tiny homes, but it’s good that those projects are helping,” she said. “It’s better than the streets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkPVW_0k5nd1RL00
A graph from Santa Clara County’s point-in-time count report showing homeless populations in 2022.

The report also shows how neighboring cities are seeing spikes in their homeless populations.

Santa Clara saw an increase of 35% from 326 people in 2019 to 440 people in 2022. Campbell’s unhoused population jumped from 74 to 216 people over the same period, a 191% increase. Milpitas, another South Bay city struggling with its growing homeless crisis, saw a 119% increase—from 125 homeless people to 274 over the same period.

Milpitas Councilmember Anthony Phan said the ongoing housing crisis, the economic downturn cause by the pandemic and the previous mayor’s stonewalling of homeless solutions all contributed to the spike in the city’s unhoused population. Now the city is providing rent and mortgage relief, building hundreds of affordable homes and exploring options such as tiny homes.

“We have to prioritize solutions and every city should be working proactively to combat homelessness,” Phan told San José Spotlight. “I’m hopeful the number would decrease by a lot (this year).”

Contact Tran Nguyen at [email protected] or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Destination: Home CEO Jen Loving sits on San José Spotlight’s board of directors.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose renters rally for more rights

A coalition of local groups is calling on the San Jose City Council to prioritize policies preventing displacement of renters amid the ongoing housing crisis. The coalition, which includes Sacred Heart Community Service, SOMOS Mayfair, the South Bay Community Land Trust and others, want city policymakers to bolster renter’s rights, preserve affordable rental housing and stop criminalizing homeless residents.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Thousands raised for blind and homeless Sunnyvale man

Mir Sayed’s connection to the world just got a whole lot stronger. The homeless blind and hearing-impaired senior, who spends his days listening to a radio, received a surge of community support to help him stayed housed after San José Spotlight reported about his potential eviction. The 93-year-old initially had just enough funds to stay... The post Thousands raised for blind and homeless Sunnyvale man appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SUNNYVALE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Santa Clara County sinks millions into mental health crisis

Santa Clara County is investing millions in mental health programs and workers to address an ongoing crisis. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved roughly $9.5 million to continue several mental health programs, such as residential treatment services, at its Tuesday meeting. Local officials also voted to spend more than $14 million to create 38 full-time... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara County sinks millions into mental health crisis appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Affirmed Housing Opens New Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in East San Jose’s Revitalizing Mayfair Neighborhood

SAN JOSE, CA - Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announced the opening of Vela, a mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development serving individuals and families located in the Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose. A ceremony was held to commemorate the project’s grand opening and included special guests San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, City of San Jose Housing Department Director Jacky Morales-Ferrand and Santa Clara County Housing Authority Executive Director Preston Prince.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands without power in Bay Area; San Jose hard hit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area at its peak Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay comprising nearly half of those outages. In San Jose's Willow Glen where a power pole fell onto...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power

Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County

There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Power out in much of San Jose

Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay suffering the most. James Torrez reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose mayor selects newcomer as vice mayor

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has announced his choice for vice mayor is first-term Councilmember Rosemary Kamei, in hopes of bringing together a divided governing body. “San Jose residents don’t care about labels, they care about results,” Mahan said Friday. “Rosemary Kamei is collaborative, thoughtful, independent, has a ton of common sense and is a... The post UPDATE: San Jose mayor selects newcomer as vice mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy