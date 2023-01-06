ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Trailer for COVID-19 Horror Movie ‘Sick’ From ‘Scream’ Writer

By James Hibberd
 5 days ago
The first trailer for the pandemic-inspired horror movie Sick has been released.

The film from Scream writer Kevin Williamson takes the familiar trope of a group of young people at an isolated lakeside cabin being stalked by a killer and adds some COVID-19-era twists.

The Blumhouse and Miramax project is directed by John Hyams ( Alone ) and written by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb and stars Gideon Adlon ( The Craft: Legacy ), Bethlehem Million ( And Just Like That ), Marc Menchaca ( Ozark ) and Jane Adams ( Twin Peaks).

The logline: “As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think.”

Sick had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September, where it garnered strong reviews from critics, with wire service UPI declaring it “the most inspired pandemic movie so far … Sick reminds us there are still a few things scarier than COVID while also offering hope that there are ways to survive them all.”

Sick will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Hollywood Reporter

