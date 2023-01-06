ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSVP for film visual effects panel on January 10: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Chris Beachum and Joyce Eng
 5 days ago
Four top film visual effects Oscar contenders will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders on the 2023 shortlist:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: Frank Petzold ’s career has included “The Golden Compass,” “Hercules,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “The Terror” and “Munich Games.”

Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney/20 th Century)

Synopsis: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.

Bio: Joe Letteri is a four-time Oscar winner for “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “King Kong” and “Avatar.” He as also nominated for “I, Robot,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

