Allison Williams talks ‘M3GAN’; explains if we should be afraid of people named Megan

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
 5 days ago

A scary new movie that hit theaters Friday tells the story of a robot doll who just happens to be named Megan. “M3GAN” stars Allison Williams of “Girls” fame.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin sat down with the actress to talk about the sci-fi thriller and about people named Megan, like KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Megan Henderson.

“I don’t want to make any broad generalizations but I feel like we have activated the Megans,” she explained cheekily. “I think we all just need to be a little more careful. I think we’ve been warned, basically.”

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” explained the movie’s website .

The robot is designed by Williams’ character Gemma who decides to pair the toy with her niece Cady, who she suddenly becomes the caretaker of after she is orphaned. Once this happens, “unimaginable consequences” occur.

With that, Sam then threw out the hypothetical question of, what would the “Get Out” star do if she were seated on an airplane next to a woman named Megan. Williams didn’t hesitate with her answer.

“I’d be careful,” she said deadpan. “I would just be respectful and careful.”

“M3GAN” is out in theaters now.

