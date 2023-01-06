On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO