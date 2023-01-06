Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Lady Demons pick up road win, boys fall in slugfest at Guymon
GUYMON–Dodge City’s offense sputtered in the boys game, committing 26 turnovers in a 39-34 loss at Guymon, but the Lady Demons’ raced out to a 9-0 lead and led wire-to-wire, beating the Tigers 49-38 Tuesday. In the boys game, both teams were sloppy throughout. The two combined...
westernkansasnews.com
4th quarter dooms Bandits in 6-4 loss to Wichita
DODGE CITY–Wichita scored the game’s final three goals Sunday, spearheaded by a brace from Colin Lawter, giving them a 6-4 comeback win over Kansas at United Wireless Arena. Lawter opened the scoring late in the first quarter and then got the critical game-tying goal with 13:10 to play....
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City splits with Liberal in WAC Home Opener
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Garden City welcomed Liberal to The Garden on Tuesday night where teams split with the Lady Reds beating the Lady Buffs 58-50 and the Boys beating Liberal 86-59. Girls | Garden City 50 Liberal 58. Anytime you have to open up conference play at...
hppr.org
‘This is do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save the Ogallala aquifer before it’s too late
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Coaches Show Jan. 9th | Boys and Girls Basketball, Wrestling
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – On Monday’s show we were joined by Garden City Boys and Girls basketball as we discussed early WAC play after both teams start (1-0). Then we were joined by Wrestling and went over their tough schedule to start the season before their first home meet vs. Liberal on January 17th.
westernkansasnews.com
Leoti man hospitalized in Scott County accident
Scott County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A Leoti man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Scott County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 GMC Suburban driven by 73-year-old Wayne W. Scofield of Leoti was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 at Modoc Lane, when he rear-ended by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 64-year-old Tina M. Turley of Scott City. The Turley vehicle was turning north on Modoc Lane.
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
kscbnews.net
Liberal Residents Arrested in Haskell County
On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
