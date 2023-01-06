ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jerseydigs.com

Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.

The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
NEWARK, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Council race in new majority Asian American district heats up

Over the course of months and multiple drafts of New York City Council maps, one thing stayed constant through the redistricting process last year: The push to create a new majority Asian American district in Brooklyn. The New York City Districting Commission’s mandate was to redraw the City Council district...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud

A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

