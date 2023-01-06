Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
City Council, employees want answers after first payroll of year is riddled with mistakes
When the company that was hired nearly two years to handle Jersey City’s payroll issued its first paychecks to the city workforce Friday, employees called it a fiasco. And when the problems persisted Monday, city council members demanded answers and at least one city worker said he was forced to ask friends for a loan to pay some bills.
jerseydigs.com
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.
The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
Captain promoted to chief to settle lawsuit in embattled N.J. police department, records show
A police captain in Bergen County has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Palisades Park in exchange for a promotion to chief and $40,000 in damages, according to court documents. Capt. Anthony Espino, who is a member of the department’s internal affairs bureau, claimed in court papers the former acting...
Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records
After taking an 82-year-old woman to court for filing too many records requests, Irvington is again trying to limit transparency. The post Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Six days after leaving Conrgess, Sires enters race for West New York mayor
Former Rep. Albio Sires, who left Congress on January 3 after more than sixteen years in the U.S. House of Representatives, has formally announced his bid to run for mayor of West New York, a post he held from 1995 to 2006. “Being the Mayor of West New York has...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man admits defrauding Department of Veterans Affairs, threatening federal agent
LONG VALLEY, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man Tuesday admitted defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of more than $118,000 in disability benefits and sending an interstate text message threatening a federal agent with bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Kamil Wakulik, 38,...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
hudsoncountyview.com
Chaparro: ‘My work isn’t done in the Assembly, and it won’t be done when my term ends’
Outgoing Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-33) has indicated that she plans on serving her constituents until her term ends at the end of the year, vowing to still aid her community after the fact, in light of the county Democrats backing John Allen for Assembly. “While my work is far from...
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
cityandstateny.com
Council race in new majority Asian American district heats up
Over the course of months and multiple drafts of New York City Council maps, one thing stayed constant through the redistricting process last year: The push to create a new majority Asian American district in Brooklyn. The New York City Districting Commission’s mandate was to redraw the City Council district...
insidernj.com
Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’
JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud
A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
