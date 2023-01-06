Read full article on original website
Crews battle fire at Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (12:20 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023)- Campbells Creek Dr. has been reopened following the structure fire at Dairy Winkle, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant. Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed a fire at the Dairy Winkle on the 100 block of […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
West Virginia Board of Education lifts state of emergency for Lincoln County Schools
WSAZ
Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
WSAZ
Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley. Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues. Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.
WDTV
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Virginia. Officials encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold in South Charleston. Officials did not specify the store...
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
No lights planned for Slab Fork stretch of Coalfields Expressway
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Streetlights will not be added to a nearby stretch of the Coalfields Expressway despite pleas from residents. Residents have reported a higher number of accidents, however, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has no plans to place lights along the stretch of Coalfields Expressway between Crab Orchard and Mullens, a […]
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
WSAZ
Lincoln County School District state of emergency lifted
Raleigh General Hospital hosting job fair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a job, you may want to add the Raleigh General Hospital Job Fair to your calendar. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Raleigh General Hospital will be hosting a job fair at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. They will be conducting onsite interviews for multiple jobs […]
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
911: I-64 Belle exits closed due to West Virginia coal truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77. The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area. […]
WSAZ
Five sent to the hospital after fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Guyandotte, West Virginia. Five people were sent to the hospital for suspected smoke inhalation after the fire, according to the Huntington Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Hagan street.
2 flown to hospital after coal truck crash in Nicholas County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 10, 2023) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection sent inspectors to the site of a crash involving a coal truck that overturned into a creek in the Drennen area of Nicholas County. According to the WVDEP, inspectors say most of the coal being hauled was deposited on the stream […]
wchsnetwork.com
One dead in collision at Route 35 and Hurricane Creek
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County Monday evening. The crash, involving a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near the Hurricane Creek Road intersection. Route 35 was closed in both directions. Police are...
WSAZ
Coal truck rollover crash temporarily closes part of U.S. 60
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East was closed much of Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive. The lanes reopened around...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
