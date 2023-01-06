Read full article on original website
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
cbs7.com
Midland businesses react to the water boil notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
yourbasin.com
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
cbs7.com
Midland water-main repair nears completion
The closure comes s Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is undergoing bankruptcy restructuring. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 1/5/22 - clipped version. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. UTPB introduces new head football coach. Updated: Jan....
Timeline of Midland water issues and what to expect moving forward
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has made a lot of progress since all of this really became not just a city-wide, but county-wide, issue Thursday afternoon. Moving forward, the city is looking to have the boil water notice lifted as early as Saturday morning. The water issues...
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX
Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice
Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
City of Midland Issues A Boil Water For The Entire City
The City of Midland has issued a boil water notice for the entire city. The city of Midland said in their press conference that the boil water notice will be in place for the next two days, with the notice hopefully lifted by mid-day on Saturday. The water boil notice has been issued due to a water main break from the ground source water and issues at the water plant.
Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?
Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Odessa City Council drama continues over consulting firm contract
ODESSA, Texas — The drama coming from the City of Odessa regarding how the City Council has handled their business as of late has been a developing story. Discussed at a work session on Tuesday, the city council is looking to hire the T2 professional consulting firm, and it looks like it will be costly.
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
cbs7.com
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
cbs7.com
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
What’s Happening at Faudree Rd. and Hwy 191? A $32 Million Widening Project
New Year, New Faudree Road in East Odessa. Tuesday began the Faudree Road Project to widen the road north of Hwy 191. According to NewsWest 9, This project is expected to take two years to complete but it will expand the current two lanes of Faudree Road. to a five-lane road with one of those lanes being a left turn lane from Hwy 191 north to Yukon Road.
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
cbs7.com
West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. In late 2021, agents with the DEA received information that Jesus Arevalo, 44, received and distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the Midland-Odessa region. The DEA and FBI opened a joint investigation through which undercover agents made multiple purchases of pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.
