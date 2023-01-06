ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

WEAR

Pensacola Blue Wahoos president speaks on cashless transition decision

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's mixed reaction over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos announcement that they'll no longer accept cash starting this month. The Blue Wahoos stadium will join 29 MLB teams who are currently cashless including Pensacola's affiliate, the Miami Marlins. WEAR News spoke to the team president about this transition.
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WEAR

1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola

PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
utv44.com

WEAR

Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL

