Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
Related
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.
WEAR
Pensacola Blue Wahoos president speaks on cashless transition decision
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's mixed reaction over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos announcement that they'll no longer accept cash starting this month. The Blue Wahoos stadium will join 29 MLB teams who are currently cashless including Pensacola's affiliate, the Miami Marlins. WEAR News spoke to the team president about this transition.
WEAR
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
WEAR
Lack of leads cause Okaloosa County deputies to suspend active search for armed suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has called off an active search for an armed suspect due to a lack of leads Sunday evening. Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office was searching for 29-year-old Joshua Lee Colley near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way following a reported domestic violence incident.
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
WEAR
1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola
PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
Pensacola man claims $15 million prize from Florida Lottery Scratch-Off game
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced a Pensacola man struck gold, claiming a $15 million prize. Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed the $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. The Lottery said he chose to receive his winnings […]
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
20-time convicted Pensacola felon allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, guns: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-time convicted Pensacola felon is behind bars after he was allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, a fentanyl pill press and guns. Marcus Flintroy, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted […]
WEAR
Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
WEAR
Escambia County's Yoshimi Core named '2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year'
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association. Chief Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015. Prior to his career with the county, Chief...
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
Comments / 0