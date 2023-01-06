ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Pet talent agent looking for the next star at N.J. expo

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Could your pet be the next animal star?

EDISON, N.J. -- Have you ever thought your pet was cute enough to be on television or in the movies?

With the help of Dawn Wolfe, that dream could become a reality. She is an agent at Pawsitively Famous Talent Agency, and she will be at the Super Pet Expo this weekend in Edison, New Jersey.

Dexter the dog teaches how to get back up

Wolfe stopped by CBS2 to share more about her job and what she looks for in star animals.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

