Oilers Continue Trend of Blowing Home Leads in Loss to Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers officially reached the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule on Saturday (Jan. 7), and Game No. 41 epitomized what has been a confounding first half of the season in Oil Country. Despite being ahead by two goals with less than 18 minutes remaining at Rogers Place, the Oilers wound up leaving the ice in defeat after falling 3-2 in overtime to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
From rupture, a bond: How Justin Williams helped Max Pacioretty get back on the ice
Fourteen years after Justin Williams beat all expectations recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Max Pacioretty relied on Williams to help him do the same.
Murray gets the call as Leafs look for season sweep vs. Flyers: Leafs Tailgate
Matt Murray will get the call tonight in Philadelphia as the Leafs (24-9-7) look to sweep away their three game season series with the Flyers (15-17-7). Toronto is coming off a nice, tidy 4-1 victory against Detroit on Saturday night; Mitch Marner had one and one while John Tavares notched two goals. For what it’s worth, the Leafs have posted a 4-0-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.
Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory
Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
Mullett Magic: Coyotes Using Temporary Home to Gain Edge Over Opponents
Loud, electric atmosphere contributes to 'fun' environment for players and fans alike. It didn't take long for the Arizona Coyotes to make themselves right at home at Mullett Arena. So much, so, in fact, it's already become a downright tough place to play. Fresh off a four-game road trip, the...
