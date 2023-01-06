Matt Murray will get the call tonight in Philadelphia as the Leafs (24-9-7) look to sweep away their three game season series with the Flyers (15-17-7). Toronto is coming off a nice, tidy 4-1 victory against Detroit on Saturday night; Mitch Marner had one and one while John Tavares notched two goals. For what it’s worth, the Leafs have posted a 4-0-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO