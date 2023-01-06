ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 8 days ago

Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m. :

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation.

Original Story:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds to the chest. They rendered medical aid until the victim could be taken to the hospital, but the victim later died.

Officers canvassing the area found several shell casings and damage to two homes caused by gunfire. Their initial investigation indicated that the victim was walking in the street with an unidentified man, who shot the victim and ran away.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, no one has been arrested yet.

Champaign Police are still looking for any witnesses or video camera footage that could assist them in the investigation. Anyone who has additional information or camera footage is encouraged to notify Champaign Police by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted to them using three communication methods: by phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app. Any tip that results in an arrest in a homicide case will be rewarded with $5,000 in cash.

