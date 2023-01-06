ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bravery at Austin Animal Center

Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Zoo welcomes two new cheetahs

AUSTIN, Texas - Just last month the Austin Zoo welcomed in two new cheetahs, and they've already caught the eye of many visitors. "Their names are Daya and Amina. Daya is six years old and Amina is seven years old. And they are the first animals we've acquired that are part of an animal management program," says Hope Carr, education manager at the Austin Zoo.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job

AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
BELTON, TX
US105

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX

