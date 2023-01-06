Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center
Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bravery at Austin Animal Center
Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse to open Pflugerville restaurant Jan. 23
Willie's Pflugerville will feature an outdoor seating area with games and TVs. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Texas-based Willie's Grill & Icehouse will open a new location at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive, Pflugerville, on Jan. 23. The menu at Willie's will feature a selection of beers along with comfort foods, including burgers, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders.
fox7austin.com
Live music show recommendations from Sun Radio
Lots of great musicians performing around Austin this weekend. Program Director Gabe Reynolds highlights a few and makes his pick of the week.
fox7austin.com
Austin Zoo welcomes two new cheetahs
AUSTIN, Texas - Just last month the Austin Zoo welcomed in two new cheetahs, and they've already caught the eye of many visitors. "Their names are Daya and Amina. Daya is six years old and Amina is seven years old. And they are the first animals we've acquired that are part of an animal management program," says Hope Carr, education manager at the Austin Zoo.
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
fox7austin.com
Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job
AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown
The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
KVUE
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
Any Lab Test Now to open Georgetown location
In February, Any Lab Test Now will open a Georgetown location at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. (Courtesy Any Lab Test Now) Any Lab Test Now will open a new Georgetown location in February at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. Owned by Sean and Sarah Toney, the full-service...
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
fox7austin.com
Kyle billboard shows 3 Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A new billboard along I-35 displays three Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses. Hays CISD says they lost four students last year to the drug. Right by Exit 217 on I-35 in Kyle sits a billboard with the faces of three teenage boys and...
New Pizza Concept to Premiere in Two Austin Brick-and-Mortar Locations
The concept will be run by successful Austin restaurateurs Townsend Smith Jr. and Dan Sorg who earned their pizza notoriety running the notable wood-fired pizza truck Sammataro.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
Comments / 0