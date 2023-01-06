Fans making their way south to Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.

The KELOLAND Media Group FANFare bus left Sioux Falls Friday morning with dedicated Jacks fans aboard.

The bus will arrive in Texas in the afternoon Saturday.

KELOLAND News reporter Carter Schmidt is aboard the bus and will be bringing fan coverage from the road while KELOLAND Sports Director Grant Sweeter is already at Toyota Stadium covering the players ahead of Sunday’s game.

Kyle Hamilton from Hitchcock, South Dakota is currently a freshman at SDSU and is traveling with family.

“I never thought I’d be going to Frisco to watch the championship, especially as a freshman. You know, I figured maybe if we got there junior, senior year, but I am just so pumped. I mean, and it’s the Bison,” he said.

Margaret Amundson from Sioux Falls is also aboard the bus. She was an athletic trainer at her alma mater SDSU back in the 70s.

“Having been around sports for a long time, this is really a great experience for all the athletes and fans of SDSU,” she said.

They both say being around a community of Jackrabbits makes the bus ride more fun.

“Just getting to meet and talk to other individuals, and the bus ride, I mean, although sometimes it can suck sitting that many hours, it’s still a great experience and it’s awesome,” Hamilton said.

“The people you meet, you’re able to do what you want because you’re not driving and all the spirit I guess, on the bus,” Amundson said.

There are some things they’re looking forward to most as the Jacks take on the Bison.

“Definitely the crowd. Just the how the audience reacts to the football game and the atmosphere. I don’t think there’s anything like it,” Hamilton said.

“Having never been there before, you know, seeing the sights, but basically the game,” Amundson said.

And there are a couple words they will be saying a lot this weekend…

“Go Jacks!” Amundson said.

“Go Jacks!” Hamilton said.

The buses will stop and fans will stay in Kansas Friday night, and they will make the rest of the trip Saturday morning.

In addition to fans, 200 former SDSU football players are expected to attend this weekend’s championship game.

