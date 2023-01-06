Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Related
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly I'm not the hugest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
95.3 MNC
Only 1/4 of eligible Michigan high school students are filling out FAFSA paperwork so far
The State of Michigan says there are a number of options to make college more affordable, but too many students aren’t taking the first step to explore them. An estimated 76% of Michigan students that are headed to a public 4-year university qualify for a new state scholarship. But Bridge Michigan reports many high school students still haven’t filled out the important form that allows them to see how much they can save. Fewer potential students are filling out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Where Michigan’s 48 lottery winners of $1M or more in 2022 got their tickets
There were 48 lottery tickets sold in Michigan in 2022 that won $1 million or more, according to the Michigan Lottery. The biggest prize was $5.4 million on a Lotto 47 drawing via a ticket bought online in Redford.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Michigan
Michigan is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Michigan!
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
awesomemitten.com
50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan
On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Vote for MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week for Jan. 2-7
The calendar has turned to 2023, with winter high school sports athletes turning the corner on their seasons. With Saginaw-area high school sports seasons returning from the Christmas break, the MLive Saginaw Athlete of the Week poll returns, with fans able to vote for their favorite athletes.
Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
How to play, where to buy tickets for $1.1B Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 10
LANSING, MI -- For just the sixth time ever a lottery jackpot in the U.S. has topped $1 billion as the estimated grand prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10 is worth $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $568.7 million. With such a large prize waiting...
Powerball results for 01/07/23; jackpot worth $320 million
LANSING, MI –Three players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $320 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 9 will be worth $340 million with a cash option of $178.2 million.
Michigan unemployment agency not effective with pandemic claims, audit finds
LANSING, MI – An audit determined the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency mistakenly overpaid billions in pandemic aid to workers, then struggled to clear those overpayments. That was part of the 14 findings around claim processing in the audit released Jan. 6. The audit is the fourth in a series...
urbanmatter.com
7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan
The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
Stabenow’s shakeup; High court controversy: The Week in Michigan Politics
🥳 Happy Sunday! New year, same trusty weekly recap from the MLive politics team. Today’s newsletter is around 1,100 words – a — so you can get back to keeping your New Year’s resolution. 1. 🪑 Stabenow’s seat up for grabs. Michigan’s most...
Michigan counties bordering Ohio, Wisconsin have higher COVID risk this week
Michigan has two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week and they have one main trait in common – beyond the fact their names start with the letter “M.”. Monroe and Menominee counties are the only Michigan counties at a high COVID level this week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both are border counties.
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 1