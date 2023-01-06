ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

95.3 MNC

Only 1/4 of eligible Michigan high school students are filling out FAFSA paperwork so far

The State of Michigan says there are a number of options to make college more affordable, but too many students aren’t taking the first step to explore them. An estimated 76% of Michigan students that are headed to a public 4-year university qualify for a new state scholarship. But Bridge Michigan reports many high school students still haven’t filled out the important form that allows them to see how much they can save. Fewer potential students are filling out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
The Saginaw News

Vote for MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week for Jan. 2-7

The calendar has turned to 2023, with winter high school sports athletes turning the corner on their seasons. With Saginaw-area high school sports seasons returning from the Christmas break, the MLive Saginaw Athlete of the Week poll returns, with fans able to vote for their favorite athletes.
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
