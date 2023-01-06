ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way

If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your January Check

Social Security Disability Insurance can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. January's SSDI payment includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: First COLA Increase Arrived This Week

Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. This week, longtime SSDI beneficiaries received their first check for 2023. This check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Record share of Americans are paying $1,000 or more on monthly car payments

A growing number of Americans are paying four figures each month on their car notes as auto loan rates have catapulted in recent months. Nearly 15% of drivers who financed a new vehicle toward the end of 2022 are shelling out more than $1,000 a month, the highest percentage ever recorded, according to automotive research company Edmunds. About 5% of consumers who financed a used car during that same period are also paying north of $1,000, which is also a record, Edmunds said.
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
