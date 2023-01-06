Read full article on original website
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Eight days until new $914 direct payment arrives for millions – exact date for the boosted amount
ONLY eight days remain until millions of Americans will receive the first Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment for 2023. The check – worth up to $914 – comes on December 30 and reflects the new boosted SSI benefit amount for next year. Why is the payment early?. Typically,...
Social Security news: Will Social Security recipients get a bonus payment this December?
Some Social Security recipients will receive two payments in December — one on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 30, according to AARP. But the Dec. 30 payment is not a bonus payment. It is a workaround to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients their benefits on days when banks are not closed.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 to arrive in 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your January Check
Social Security Disability Insurance can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. January's SSDI payment includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
Social Security and Full Retirement Age: What To Consider Before Filing in 2023
Just because you file for Social Security benefits doesn't mean you have to stop working -- or even should. Millions of beneficiaries work and collect Social Security benefits at the same time. The...
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: First COLA Increase Arrived This Week
Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. This week, longtime SSDI beneficiaries received their first check for 2023. This check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
The post Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Social Security update: Maximum monthly payment of $4,194 to arrive in just nine days for millions
Certain recipients of Social Security benefits are set to receive their monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194 in only nine days.
Social Security: SSA Notes 8 Ways to Receive Additional Benefits
Social Security is best known for paying retirement benefits you earned during your working life, but it pays much more than that to eligible Americans. Depending on your income and family status, you...
Record share of Americans are paying $1,000 or more on monthly car payments
A growing number of Americans are paying four figures each month on their car notes as auto loan rates have catapulted in recent months. Nearly 15% of drivers who financed a new vehicle toward the end of 2022 are shelling out more than $1,000 a month, the highest percentage ever recorded, according to automotive research company Edmunds. About 5% of consumers who financed a used car during that same period are also paying north of $1,000, which is also a record, Edmunds said.
5 Investment Risks That Often Lose Money — and Investing Alternatives for Each
It's only human nature for investors to want to earn as much money as they can in the shortest possible time. However, this desire for rapid, high returns runs often encourages investors to take...
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
