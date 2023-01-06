A growing number of Americans are paying four figures each month on their car notes as auto loan rates have catapulted in recent months. Nearly 15% of drivers who financed a new vehicle toward the end of 2022 are shelling out more than $1,000 a month, the highest percentage ever recorded, according to automotive research company Edmunds. About 5% of consumers who financed a used car during that same period are also paying north of $1,000, which is also a record, Edmunds said.

