Cuban Link: 5 Things To Know About 50 Cent’s Longtime Girlfriend

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Cuban Link is a fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and realtor.

She’s been dating 50 Cent since at least 2019.

The couple just walked the red carpet together at the BMF season 2 premiere.

Curtis Jackson II, a.k.a 50 Cent, is a big shot in the entertainment industry. 50 started his career as a successful rapper with hit songs like “In da Club” and “Candy Shop.” He’s evolved into a talented actor and notably produced the hit Starz series Power. 50 has support in his career from his loving girlfriend, Cuban Link, who he’s been dating since at least 2019. Cuban, whose real name is Jamira Haines, is multi-talented just like her famous boyfriend, which makes them a true power couple.

50 and Cuban rarely step out in public together, with a major exception being when they attended the season 2 premiere of his show BMF on January 5. The couple walked the red carpet together and posed for photos. Keep reading to learn more about Cuban Link!

Cuban Link and 50 Cent at the ‘BMF’ season 2 premiere on Jan. 5 (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Cuban Link is a fitness trainer.

Cuban Link posts her workout and fitness routines on her Instagram, where she has over 1 million followers. She works with private clients and is constantly building up her fitness brand. Cuban reportedly told East Coast Magazine that she wants to open her own gym, according to CheatSheet.

She owns a clothing brand.

Cuban runs the clothing brand Cuban Fit, which sells “trendy and fashionable yet affordable high-performance activewear,” according to the website. Some of the Cuban Fit clothes for sale online include the $52 Glow Girl Bodysuit, the $32 Glow Girl Tank, and the $120 Elite Windbreaker Set.

Cuban Link with 50 Cent in Soho, New York on Oct. 21, 2020 (Photo: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

She works in real estate.

Cuban is involved in a real estate company called Linked Investments. She reportedly did an internship at a law firm after college. Cuban reportedly attended Rutgers University in New Jersey where she received her Bachelor’s degree.

Her first date with 50 Cent was at a restaurant.

Cuban and 50 revealed details about their first date during an Instagram Live once. “The first time I went to meet her, she gave me an address and it was the restaurant,” 50 said, according to CheatSheet. Cuban butted in to say, “He wasn’t coming to my house!” Cuban and 50 clearly hit it off on their first date!

She supports 50 Cent’s big career.

Cuban has been a major support to 50’s highly-successful career. She was by her man’s side at the BMF season 2 premiere on Jan. 5. 50 is an executive producer on the crime-drama Starz series. Cuban was at the premiere to celebrate 50’s latest accomplishment in the industry.