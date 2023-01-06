Read full article on original website
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
city-countyobserver.com
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
Summit Daily News
91 people, including four children, died as a result of domestic violence in Colorado in 2021, report says
At least 91 people, including four children, died in 2021 in Colorado as a result of domestic violence, according to a report released Friday by the Attorney General’s Office. The number marks the highest number of domestic violence deaths in the state since 2016, when the newly established Colorado...
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday. East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing, what might catch the eye now along the line, are […]
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
Domestic violence survivor shares immediate solutions to spike in fatalities
A domestic violence-related shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Aurora was likely a murder-suicide, according to police. A growing concern in Colorado, there was a 44% increase in domestic violence-related fatalities in 2021, according to a recent report."I am at this place where I have forgiven, so I feel great, I feel joy and peace finally," Joanna Rosa-Saenz said. The Denver mother of three left her abusive marriage in 2020. "It can happen to anybody. It happened to me, and culturally, as a Latina woman, we're taught to stay with your family, to make it work, to be discreet,...
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition
Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
KRDO
Police search for additional victims in Colorado Springs Human Trafficking and Pimping case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking the community for additional information and any possible victims to come forward in a human trafficking case out of the Pikes Peak Region. On Dec. 21, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit ended a months-long investigation into the...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. At approximately 2:42 a.m., CSFD responded to a fire at an abandoned building located near South 9th Street. According to CSFD, crews were “doing a defensive fire attack.” At this time, the cause […]
Burn bans rescinded across El Paso County
El Paso County and the cities of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Fountain on Friday rescinded their respective burn bans, which have been in place for about a month, after recent snowfall moisture has lowered the threat of wildfires, officials said. The National Weather Service in Pueblo said quiet conditions...
KKTV
Second fire sparks at residence near Cimarron Street, shed burned down last weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters respond to a second fire at a residence near Cimarron Street in a week. Firefighters responded to an abandoned home on 9th Street around 2:30am Sunday. Firefighters believe a homeless fire got out of control. Twenty-five people, including three engines, two trucks, police and medics all responded to put this fire out.
KKTV
Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon
Another chance to win big: Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 billion. Over half a dozen agencies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Sunday that is still under investigation. Mild start to the work week!. Updated: 17 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
KKTV
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
