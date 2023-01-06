ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

When did Leicester last win the League Cup?

Leicester have defied the odds time and time again in recent years, but League Cup glory has continued to escape them. When was the last time the Foxes won the competition?
90min

The trophies Manchester United can win this season

Manchester United are enjoying an impressive run of form after the World Cup break and they've been able to advance in both domestic cup competitions. As a result, several trophies are on offer for Erik ten Hag's side this season.
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy