WECT
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation for man found shot in Belville home
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after discovering a Belville man dead from a gunshot wound on Monday. An incident report says the victim was a 60-year-old man. The case is being treated as a death investigation for now, according...
WECT
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
WECT
Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Detectives, deputy exposed to drugs during traffic stop; two arrested
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly exposing officers to dangerous drugs during a traffic stop. The Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was seen investigating a vehicle on I-40 Thursday evening. During the search, two Detectives and a...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
cbs17
Driver trapped after Audi SUV crashes along I-40 in Sampson County
TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV driver was injured and trapped during a crash along Interstate 40 in North Carolina, officials said. The wreck happened very early Sunday morning along I-40 in Sampson County near exit 355 for Faison, according to a news release from Faison Fire and Rescue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach fire truck drivers undergo ‘rigorous’ training program
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire truck drivers in Sunset Beach recently underwent a training program designed to keep their skills sharp. Each January, apparatus drivers take part in a ‘rigorous’ drivers training program, according to the Sunset Beach Fire Department. Training consists of a classroom session,...
columbuscountynews.com
Teens Found Safe at Lake
After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
WECT
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. closes down lane
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. has closed one of the lanes. A car is still in the roadway as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 11. Traffic is being turned around on River Road coming from Shipyard, and traffic coming from south of Independence is being diverted.
WECT
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps
Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides.
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
triad-city-beat.com
A controversial NC sheriff resigns. Here are the allegations against him.
Featured photo: Jody Greene spoke with supporters during his swearing-in ceremony last month (photo by Sarah Nagem) This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch. Jody Greene resigned last week, six days after he was sworn in for a second term as Columbus County sheriff. Superior Court Judge Douglas...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
Highway in NC closed due to hazardous conditions
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. The closed portion extends from Sheffield Road near Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill. The accidents started happening […]
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps.
