Why Players Could Be Forking Over More Cash For Their Favorite Games In 2023
It's been quite a long time since the $60 standard was informally established around the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era. It took some adjusting to, but gamers eventually got used to this new cost for triple-A games. That standard has been in place ever since, but in the last couple of years there have been murmurs of another industry-wide price hike, this time up to $70. There are a lot of arguments for and against this from all sides, but as time goes on, games that cost $70 have slowly, but surely, become more normal.
Early Reviews For One Piece Odyssey Are Saying The Same Thing
"One Piece Odyssey" is the latest video game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, and unlike its most recent predecessors, "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4" and "One Piece Worldseeker," "One Piece Odyssey" isn't an action-adventure title. Instead of real-time combat, "One Piece Odyssey" is aiming to be more of a traditional, turn-based JRPG.
The Last Game Boy Color Game Released In North America Was Tied To A Blockbuster Film
Despite lasting a third as long as the original Game Boy (per Pocket-lint), the Game Boy Color made a significant splash in its market tenure. Hits that have been remastered like "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," and the three "Pokémon" Game Boy Color games have remained fan favorites to this day. Outside of first-party titles, the movie industry cut out a slice of the pie as well. For example, Nintendo partnered with LucasArts and Disney Interactive to release "Star Wars Episode 1: Racer" and "Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue" respectively. One movie-based game even went down in history as the last official game for the Game Boy Color.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Solo The 7-Star Cinderace Raid
The first part of Cinderace's debut run in the 7-star Tera Raids of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" has come and gone, and the verdict is in: This scorching rabbit is an absolute nightmare to face in battle. Already coming in with a naturally high attack and speed stat, Cinderace also has access to Bulk Up and can easily take physical moves while hitting with hard moves like Pyro Ball and Iron Head, the latter of which completely rules out bringing a solo-raid kitted Azumarill to the fight despite the primary type advantage. And if this punishing moveset wasn't enough, its brutally early shield threshold at 75% HP had many players attesting that it hits harder than the previous featured 7-star Raid boss, Charizard.
High On Life: How To Easily Beat The Skate Park Challenge
"High On Life" is full of creator Justin Roiland's distinct comedic style. This sense of humor has divided critics and led to lots of Easter eggs and things only adults will notice. Much of the comedy is geared toward poking fun at video games, gaming tropes, and the industry in general. From crossing the invisible line that other games avoid, to taking a shot at gaming critics, there's lots of meta-humor and gaming references. Among these moments is an homage to skating games its own skate park challenge.
The Rarest Pickaxe In Fortnite
True to its name, a pickaxe is a weapon worth choosing in "Fortnite." Choosing a rare pickaxe to flaunt sends a clear message to other gamers on the battlefield, as it indicates a certain elite level of expertise in the game. Of course, players are given a default pickaxe to start both "Fortnite" Battle Royale and Save the World mode, but the real appeal is the ability to go beyond the basic and score a stellar pickaxe skin. Technically a weapon, the pickaxe is primarily used for harvesting, but the right skin can make even mundane supplies collecting feel fierce.
Marvel Snap Is Working To Fix Its Most Hated Card
"Marvel Snap," The Game Awards' 2022 winner of Best Mobile Game of the Year, has some incredibly powerful cards. Thankfully for players, upgrading Collection Level in the game grants access to all in-game cards, so players have a fair chance to use the get what they want once they've played enough. However, when specific cards become too busted, they are seen fairly often since players can easily get them. Unfortunately, this is the case with the game's most hated card, according to Twitch streamer CozyGam3r. But thankfully, developers are working on a solution.
Is Roblox Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Despite releasing all the way back in 2006, "Roblox" has found its footing as one of the most popular titles on the modern market. Originally a PC exclusive, the game creation platform made its way to mobile devices and the Xbox One by 2015. However, it has yet to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The game's absence from the handheld hybrid has perplexed owners of the console who feel it would be a great fit for the format.
Why Buck Bumble Died With The Nintendo 64
If you owned a Nintendo 64 back in the day, it's likely you were familiar with "Buck Bumble." Set in the dystopian near-future, players control the titular cyborg bee in "Buck Bumble," tasked with stopping an evil legion of bees that are attempting to invade his base. Though it wasn't revered too much at the time of its release (it was even criticized for having "foggy" graphics), the game eventually developed a cult following among many players. Unfortunately, the first title released back in 1998 is all they would get, meaning any chance of a series pretty much died once the Nintendo 64 was considered obsolete — much like other games such as "Glover."
What Was The Last Official Nintendo Game Boy Game To Hit Shelves?
Back in 1989, Nintendo released the enormously successful Game Boy. The now iconic little handheld would go on to sell more than 118 million units and mark the beginning of Nintendo's command of portable console gaming. Nintendo's plucky little handheld had a lengthy nine year run before the arrival of...
When Is Resurgence Coming Back To Warzone 2.0?
"Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific" first introduced "Resurgence" as a casual game mode where players didn't need to worry about losing their one life and fighting for another chance in the Gulag. In "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," players deal with an overhauled version of the Gulag, where they fight in duos to see who gets to respawn in the game, but "Resurgence" remains absent. The game mode quickly became a favorite among players, allowing teams to respawn until they had gone through all of the team's available deployments.
Monkey Island And World Of Warcraft Star Earl Boen Passes Away At 81
Actor Earl Boen — known to gamers for his roles in popular series such as "World of Warcraft" and "Monkey Island" — passed away on January 5, 2022 at the age of 81. According to Variety, Boen had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. The voice actor is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby, and two grandchildren.
Dr Disrespect Isn't Done Taking Shots At Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0
It's safe to say Dr Disrespect has a love-hate relationship with "Call of Duty." The streaming megastar previously worked as a map designer for "Call of Duty," but ever since he became a full-time streamer, he has frequently voiced disdain for the series' direction. Specifically, the Two-time has a lot of issues with the battle royale mode "Warzone," which he has previously called a 'pathetic game.' And the introduction of "Warzone 2" didn't seem to fix his problems, as he frequently criticizes one major aspect of the sequel.
Kandria Review: Hope In Pixels
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
How The Game Boy's Green Screen Helped Make The Console A Success
The Game Boy had many choices for its screen, including touchscreen, but it settled on its unsettling bright green one. What seemed like a strange design choice for its time might actually be the reason why Nintendo is still here today, though, even if its last game was "Pokémon Yellow." The Game Boy was criticized for its lack of a colored display like that seen in Atari Lynx and Sega Game Gear. However, the iconic screen was actually the result of a conservative plan to utilize lateral thinking — a.k.a. keep costs low while still creating a reliable device that consumers would want.
What To Expect From The Lost Ark X Witcher Crossover Event
"Lost Ark," the ARPG MMO from Amazon released in early 2022, welcomes Geralt of Rivea in a crossover with "The Witcher." While patches may not be focused on fixing infuriating bugs, the crossover event looks promising for both "Lost Ark" and "The Witcher" fans – and it's even better for fans of both series.
Hitman: World Of Assassination - What's Included?
For a while, developer IO Interactive has been behind the reboot of the classic "Hitman" gaming franchise. Beginning with the episodic "Hitman" released in 2015 and ending with 2021's "Hitman 3," IO Interactive's reimagining of the stealth shooter has been dubbed as the "World of Assassination" trilogy. And soon, the divisive third title will be making its transition from being a standalone title to an all-inclusive package that shares this new story arc in its entirety.
The Callisto Protocol Credits Controversy Explained
The release of "The Callisto Protocol" has already been less than stellar for developer Striking Distance Studios, and things have just gotten more complicated. The game launched to decidedly mixed reviews and seems to have fallen off players' radars fairly quickly. Now, the game is back in the news, but not for the reasons the developer had likely hoped.
DidYouKnowGaming Called Nintendo's Copyright Bluff
DidYouKnowGaming is one of the biggest gaming documentary YouTube channels. With over 2.3 million subscribers, the channel discusses everything from lost games, gaming history, and deep dives into gaming related topics. Last year, Nintendo took down one of the channel's videos about "The Legend of Zelda," upsetting fans everywhere. At the time, the minds behind Did You Know Gaming were intent on challenging the copyright strike, which paid off.
The Sequel To Mario Paint That Was Exclusive To The Nintendo 64DD
The "Mario" games started as pure platformers, but Nintendo has featured the Italian plumber in a growing number of spin-offs over the decades. He appears in racing titles like "Mario Kart," sports entries such as "Mario Golf," brawlers like "Super Smash Bros." and even tactical, cover-based strategy shooters such as "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle." Far from new, this genre-bending trend started soon after the first "Mario" installments released in the '80s.
