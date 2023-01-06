ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Shelby woman wins lottery for the second time

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8tzc_0k5nYfiN00

Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, Kenya Sloan of Shelby doubled her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off.

“I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Sloan said. “But it did.”

Sloan, 41, bought her lucky $2 million Diamond Dazzler ticket in October from the Esha Food Mart on South Lafayette Street in Shelby.

“I was just standing there in shock,” Sloan said. “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.”

Sloan said it was her first time playing the $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game. Her previous $1 million win occurred in August when she played the Carolina Jackpot game for the first time as well.

“I told some of my family members, and they couldn’t believe it either,” she said.

When Sloan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

After her first big win in August, Sloan said she wanted to buy a house. She purchased land and has almost finished building her new home.

Sloan said now she planned to use her winnings to make her dream to open her own soul food restaurant come true.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. The state provided $28.5 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Cleveland County with school construction. For details on other ways Cleveland County benefits from lottery funds, visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/CBW3Co2nGQUK6oLQwi1ERnw?domain=nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $315,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - NO HOA. 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath / Bonus room home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
CATAWBA, NC
The Star

The Star

4K+
Followers
755
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy