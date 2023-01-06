ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety

That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
FanSided

Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18

With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake

Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business. The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with... The post Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles

Things move quickly in the NFL. Turn back to Dec. 18 when the Eagles moved to 13-1 with a workmanlike performance in Chicago, it seemed like Week 18 might be a chance to kick back for the No. 1 seed in the conference. A sprained SC joint in Jalen Hurts’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Michael Strahan goes after ‘inhumane’ Skip Bayless on Fox for Damar Hamlin incident

Skip Bayless doesn’t have many fans in-house at Fox these days. At least it doesn’t seem like it. Because, just days after his co-host Shannon Sharpe skipped out on their Tuesday “Undisputed” show together before returning on Wednesday and admonishing him in a tense scene on the air, another Fox Sports personality made it clear Sunday that he isn’t on board with Bayless’ controversial tweets and words that followed Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zac Taylor provides injury update on RG Alex Cappa before playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals sound like a team that won’t have starting right guard Alex Cappa for at least one week,. Speaking with reporters on the Monday after the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said it would be tough for Cappa to make it back for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Ravens, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Playoffs and More

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. Tony, I think the biggest...
JACKSON, CA
