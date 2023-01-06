Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Urban Meyer, ‘dumpster fire.’ Why the former Ohio State, Jacksonville Jaguars coach is being roasted on Twitter
Urban Meyer, dumpster fire. That was one adjective used to describe the former Ohio State head coach on Twitter Saturday night, but there were plenty more after the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off the Tennessee Titans to clench the AFC South and a playoff berth. It marked a remarkable turnaround, the...
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
Buffalo could have slashed Damar Hamlin’s salary in half this week. Here’s what Bills did instead
There is often little protection for players, especially young players drafted late, tucked away in the language of those NFL contracts. And that was the case for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve earlier this week following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Monday’s...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts’ injured shoulder after clinching top seed in NFC
For the first time in three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles played with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts aided the Eagles to a 22-16 home win over the New York Giants to end Philly’s three-game skid and most importantly, help the team clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake
Ian Eagle continues to prove why he is one of the best in the business. The veteran play-by-play man Eagle was calling Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS. The Giants, who were resting several starters since they had already clinched a postseason berth, decided to get tricky with... The post Ian Eagle goes viral for fantastic call of Giants’ botched fake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanDuel Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets offer for NFL Week 18
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any NFL action can earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus...
Tri-City Herald
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles
Things move quickly in the NFL. Turn back to Dec. 18 when the Eagles moved to 13-1 with a workmanlike performance in Chicago, it seemed like Week 18 might be a chance to kick back for the No. 1 seed in the conference. A sprained SC joint in Jalen Hurts’...
Michael Strahan goes after ‘inhumane’ Skip Bayless on Fox for Damar Hamlin incident
Skip Bayless doesn’t have many fans in-house at Fox these days. At least it doesn’t seem like it. Because, just days after his co-host Shannon Sharpe skipped out on their Tuesday “Undisputed” show together before returning on Wednesday and admonishing him in a tense scene on the air, another Fox Sports personality made it clear Sunday that he isn’t on board with Bayless’ controversial tweets and words that followed Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night.
Bills' Damar Hamlin's latest health update sparks jubilation: 'GOD IS GOOD!!!'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo hospital, doctors said Monday.
DraftKings Ohio promo code unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets for the NFL and NBA
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking for action with no real downside on any game in January 2023 can...
Zac Taylor provides injury update on RG Alex Cappa before playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals sound like a team that won’t have starting right guard Alex Cappa for at least one week,. Speaking with reporters on the Monday after the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said it would be tough for Cappa to make it back for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Ravens, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.
Peyton Hillis ‘needs as many prayers as he can get,’ still in ICU after swimming rescue: reports
While Damar Hamlin continues to make a remarkable recovery following his cardiac arrest in last week’s Monday Night Football game, another former NFL star — Peyton Hillis — remains in ICU in Florida and the updates are concerning. Hillis, who was injured while reportedly saving his children...
Texans eye Eagles coordinator to replace Lovie Smith, NFL insider says
Lovie Smith’s loss could be Jonathan Gannon’s gain. The Texans fired Smith on Sunday following the team’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which prevented Houston from claiming the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft (that honor went to the Chicago Bears). So Smith...
How to get Philadelphia Eagles playoff, NFC East champions gear
It’s a good week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Following their division title win against the New York Giants, they clinched the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This is the Eagles’ first time winning the NFC East since 2019 and their fourth NFC East title in the past decade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Playoffs and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. Tony, I think the biggest...
