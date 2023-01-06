Read full article on original website
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Steelers Alex Highsmith explains CPR sack celebration fans called ‘classless’ after Damar Hamlin situation
Alex Highsmith and the Pittsburgh Steelers spent most of Sunday night and Monday taking a beating on social media, and it had nothing to do with missing the playoffs. If anything, the Steelers showed grit and promise down the stretch, knocking off Cleveland Sunday to finish 9-8, and had a few breaks gone their way they would be in the postseason.
Damar Hamlin released from hospital 1 week after collapse
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital as of Wednesday. The Buffalo Bills safety’s release comes over a week after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. SIMILAR STORIES: Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills...
Former Penn State, NFL star shares bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory
Larry Johnson is no stranger to social media controversy, and the former Penn State and NFL star is back at it this week with a bizarre Damar Hamlin related conspiracy theory. Hamlin’s story across the past week and a half has simply been incredible. First came the tragedy, when the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the remarkable recovery — Hamlin was recently released from UC Medical Center and has been allowed to return back to his home in Buffalo.
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles star
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. And the details are heartbreaking. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to...
