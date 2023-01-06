Kenny Pickett reacts to Roethlisberger's praise: 'It means the world to me'

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t shied away from criticizing Kenny Pickett this season. The Steelers great has publicly supported Mitch Trubisky and critiqued the rookie for being too conservative with the football.

But now, Roethlisberger is changing his tune. Pickett is grateful.

On Wednesday, Roethlisberger said on his “Footbahlin” podcast that he “underestimated” Pickett this season. The first-round pick has led the Steelers on two straight game-winning drives against the Raiders and Ravens, keeping them on the cusp of playoff contention.

Pickiett says he was thrilled to hear that.

“Awesome. Just awesome,” he told the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly .

Pickett shined Sunday night, throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds left in regulation to propel Pittsburgh over the Ravens. The Steelers trailed 13-9 and needed to drive 80 yards down the field to reach the end zone. Pickett went 5-for-5 on the drive, and found Harris bursting down the left sideline for the game-deciding score.

Roethlisberger was impressed.

“Kenny, keep doing what you’re doing because you’re leading this team and becoming the guy they were hoping you would be and I think the sky’s the limit for him,” he said.

Pickett has found himself in a strange situation this season, thanks to Roethlisberger’s podcast. The Steelers legend provides his unfiltered commentary on his old team each week, which is great for fans, but probably awkward for his young successor.

Nonetheless, Pickett said Thursday he appreciates Roethlisberger’s kind words.

“It means the world to me to earn his respect,” he said. “I have a long way to go, but I appreciate him saying that. It is special that a Hall of Fame quarterback like that would say that.”

Pickett is 6-5 on the year in 11 starts. He has a 64.4 completion percentage to go along with 2,209 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

But those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Pickett has engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives over the last four contests. He’s thrown just one interception over his last 195 pass attempts.

With a finish like that, Pickett is earning praise from around the NFL world. But it’s apparent Roethlisberger’s carry the biggest weight, and rightfully so.