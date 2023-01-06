Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Library Offers Free Tax Assistance
Fairfield, Conn. – Fairfield Public Library will once again be offering free tax preparation help to patrons through the services of AARP/VITA/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program. On Tuesdays from January 24 – April 18, patrons can seek assistance at Fairfield’s Main Library between the hours of 9:30am and 4:00pm....
hamlethub.com
Please click here to acknowledge receipt of this message New Handicap Parking on Main Street in Ridgefield
The Town of Ridgefield has announced that the recent improvements to Main Street also brought about changes to parking. According to the Town, "There are several new Handicap parking spots that have signs but have not been painted." Please be aware that the fine for parking in a handicapped spot...
hamlethub.com
Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault. Wendy,...
hamlethub.com
Westport Library Receives 5-Star Rating from PLS's 2022 Library Journal Index
Westport, CT - The Westport Library has been honored with a 5-star rating from Public Library Service’s 2022 Library Journal Index — the highest score available — distinguishing it as one of the top libraries in the United States. The Westport Library is the only five-star library...
hamlethub.com
Museum of Darien Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant
The Museum of Darien was recently awarded a $9,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). This support has been provided to the Museum of Darien from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Announces One Book One Town Selection for 2023
Fairfield, Conn. - The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are pleased to announce the One Book One Town (OBOT) selection for 2023, I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: a Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love by Ivan Maisel. This is the first time in the Library’s OBOT history that a book by a Fairfield author has been selected.
hamlethub.com
Town of Greenwich Agrees to Increase Accessibility at Marina to Comply with Americans with Disabilities Act
Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with the Town of Greenwich to resolve allegations that a Greenwich marina was not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”).
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station
The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
hamlethub.com
Darien Resident Jessica Nunez Named to University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Jessica Nunez, of Darien, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have a term grade point average of between 3.2-3.69. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu.
hamlethub.com
Maritime Aquarium's Seal-Spotting & Birding Cruises Return to Long Island Sound
Norwalk, CT – Grab your binoculars! The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises begin on Saturday, Jan. 14. The two-hour cruises seek out animals spending the winter in Long Island Sound including harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers, long-tailed ducks, and red-throated loons. Aquarium educators will identify these species for guests and discuss their natural histories.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Dog Hotel Debate Continues
Fairfield, CT - The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods Steering Committee reported that more than 125 people packed into a chilly Planning and Zoning Commission hearing room Tuesday, Jan. 10, to watch the Spot On dog hotel applicant team present its case for revamping town zoning regulations to permit it to build out 2269 Post Road into a mega dog care facility.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Tabatha Leto Named to University of Bridgeport's President's List
Tabatha Leto, of Ridgefield, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 President's List. Leto was among more than 300 students named to the Fall 2022 President's List. To be named to the President's List, a student must maintain a term grade point average of 3.7 or higher. The...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: More Than Manners
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT More Than...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Thomas Skillman Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Thomas Skillman!
hamlethub.com
“Thin Blue Line” Charity Bracelet Back in Stock at Baribault Jewelers in Honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9th
While many people celebrated a festive holiday season, the immediate and extended families of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers that were gunned down in the line of duty on October 12, 2022, were still mourning the loss of their loved ones. At the time of the tragedy, family-owned Baribault Jewelers custom-created a blue-cord bracelet as part of it’s the Power to B collection to benefit THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. Since 100% of the proceeds were donated directly to the fund, the “Thin Blue Line” bracelets sold out within hours. Now, just in time to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Glastonbury jeweler is proud to unveil 50 more limited-edition bracelets for the ongoing support of the local charity.
hamlethub.com
Books Across Stamford: Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway
Families with students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a special Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway event on Saturday, January 28, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Ferguson Library’s main branch. The free event, which takes place in the Dudley N. Williams, Jr. Auditorium, is sponsored by the Library and Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) in partnership with Reading is Fundamental (RIF), Stamford Public Schools (SPS) and the City of Stamford, as part of SPEF’s Books Across Stamford program.
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Blood Drive in Danbury on January 25 Honors Two Fallen Bristol Police Officers
Our friends at the Lebanon-American Club of Danbury are teaming up with the Red Cross to hold a blood drive in honor of the two fallen Bristol police officers, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte. The blood drive will be held at St. Ann Church on Jan. 25, 1:00...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Craft Center's annual post-holiday sale through end of January
Brookfield Craft Center (BCC) is hosting its annual post-holiday sale through the end of January. All items are discounted by 15%. Members save an additional 10%. Visit BCC Tuesday through Friday from 12-5, Saturday from 11-5, and Sunday from 12-4. Brookfield Craft Center is located at 286 Whisconier Rd (Route...
hamlethub.com
Tiger Talk Ventures Beyond RPS to Talk About the Prospector Theater
In a recent episode of Ridgefield Public School's Tiger Talk podcast, Dr. Wes DeSantis welcomed Melissa Ettere-Showah from Ridgefield's Prospector Theater, a non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities. DeSantis and Ettere-Showah discuss the mission of the theater, how it impacts the local/broad community and...
Comments / 0