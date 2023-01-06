ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
Fairfield Library Offers Free Tax Assistance

Fairfield, Conn. – Fairfield Public Library will once again be offering free tax preparation help to patrons through the services of AARP/VITA/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program. On Tuesdays from January 24 – April 18, patrons can seek assistance at Fairfield’s Main Library between the hours of 9:30am and 4:00pm....
FAIRFIELD, CT
Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault. Wendy,...
WESTPORT, CT
Museum of Darien Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant

The Museum of Darien was recently awarded a $9,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). This support has been provided to the Museum of Darien from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.
DARIEN, CT
Fairfield Announces One Book One Town Selection for 2023

Fairfield, Conn. - The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are pleased to announce the One Book One Town (OBOT) selection for 2023, I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: a Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love by Ivan Maisel. This is the first time in the Library’s OBOT history that a book by a Fairfield author has been selected.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station

The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
NEW CANAAN, CT
Maritime Aquarium's Seal-Spotting & Birding Cruises Return to Long Island Sound

Norwalk, CT – Grab your binoculars! The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises begin on Saturday, Jan. 14. The two-hour cruises seek out animals spending the winter in Long Island Sound including harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers, long-tailed ducks, and red-throated loons. Aquarium educators will identify these species for guests and discuss their natural histories.
NORWALK, CT
Fairfield Dog Hotel Debate Continues

Fairfield, CT - The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods Steering Committee reported that more than 125 people packed into a chilly Planning and Zoning Commission hearing room Tuesday, Jan. 10, to watch the Spot On dog hotel applicant team present its case for revamping town zoning regulations to permit it to build out 2269 Post Road into a mega dog care facility.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: More Than Manners

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT More Than...
WESTPORT, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Thomas Skillman Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Thomas Skillman!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
“Thin Blue Line” Charity Bracelet Back in Stock at Baribault Jewelers in Honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9th

While many people celebrated a festive holiday season, the immediate and extended families of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers that were gunned down in the line of duty on October 12, 2022, were still mourning the loss of their loved ones. At the time of the tragedy, family-owned Baribault Jewelers custom-created a blue-cord bracelet as part of it’s the Power to B collection to benefit THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. Since 100% of the proceeds were donated directly to the fund, the “Thin Blue Line” bracelets sold out within hours. Now, just in time to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Glastonbury jeweler is proud to unveil 50 more limited-edition bracelets for the ongoing support of the local charity.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Books Across Stamford: Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway

Families with students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a special Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway event on Saturday, January 28, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Ferguson Library’s main branch. The free event, which takes place in the Dudley N. Williams, Jr. Auditorium, is sponsored by the Library and Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) in partnership with Reading is Fundamental (RIF), Stamford Public Schools (SPS) and the City of Stamford, as part of SPEF’s Books Across Stamford program.
STAMFORD, CT
Brookfield Craft Center's annual post-holiday sale through end of January

Brookfield Craft Center (BCC) is hosting its annual post-holiday sale through the end of January. All items are discounted by 15%. Members save an additional 10%. Visit BCC Tuesday through Friday from 12-5, Saturday from 11-5, and Sunday from 12-4. Brookfield Craft Center is located at 286 Whisconier Rd (Route...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Tiger Talk Ventures Beyond RPS to Talk About the Prospector Theater

In a recent episode of Ridgefield Public School's Tiger Talk podcast, Dr. Wes DeSantis welcomed Melissa Ettere-Showah from Ridgefield's Prospector Theater, a non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities. DeSantis and Ettere-Showah discuss the mission of the theater, how it impacts the local/broad community and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

