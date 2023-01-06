ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Authorities make 2nd arrest in case of man allegedly held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TalZb_0k5nXukF00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October.

Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel at a home in the 2000 block of Candy Lane in Darlington County before he was shot to death.

Davis remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center following her arrest on Thursday in the killing of Florence resident Trey Lee Montrose, 23, whose body was found off Victor White Road in Florence County.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said his body had “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body.”

Davis is the second person arrested and charged in the investigation . Charles William Book, 27, who was arrested in December, faces murder, kidnapping, and a weapons charge. He remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The warrants do not indicate how or when Montrose’s body was moved to where it was found on Victor White Road. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was the initial investigating agency before it handed the case over to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office .

Davis and Book were in jail in Darlington County before Montrose was killed. They were among six people arrested in September after authorities searched a home on Candy Lane and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The investigation into Montrose’s death is continuing, authorities said.

* * *

WBTW News13

