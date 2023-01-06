Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
GET YOUR GLOW ON AT THE NEON PAINTING PARTY AT ORANGE FEELS, HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN
To get your creative juices flowing in the most fun way possible, Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge is hosting again a one-of-a-kind neon painting party on Friday 20th January 2023 from 7pm to 10pm. The vibrant pool deck located at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is offering guests an electric neon painting party packed with free-flowing drinks and snacks.
hotelnewsme.com
RÍA RESTAURANT & BEACH BAR OPENING SOON
Meet your new best friend, Ría. The elegant beachfront restaurant and bar nestled within Club Vista Mare Dubai, is set to open soon. The venue brings a sense of elegance and sophistication to the ever-popular Palm Jumeirah hub. Brought to life by the successful Addmind group, Ría will offer a relaxed upscale dining experience, as well as a stunning beachside escape with the utmost sophistication.
hotelnewsme.com
THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOTELS THIS FESTIVE SEASON, HYATT GLOBAL SURVEY FINDS
Travelers are prioritizing experiences and connections this festive season with room revenue pacing 30% ahead of 2019 for resort locations worldwide. With leisure travel continuing to soar,. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Hyatt) shares the most compelling travel trends for guests and suggestions on how to make the most of festive season...
hotelnewsme.com
ATLANTIS, THE PALM KICKS OFF ANOTHER YEAR OF WORLD-CLASS CULINARY OFFERINGS WITH VEGANUARY
January has long been considered a month of change and a time to reflect on the goals for the year ahead. For many, this means embracing a concept called Veganuary, a month-long initiative that involves avoiding all meat and dairy products in favour of a plant-based diet. In celebration of Veganuary, and in line with the explosive uptake of the plant-based lifestyle, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Wavehouse, and the newly opened En Fuego are showcasing a variety of vegan dishes and specially curated à la carte offerings throughout the month of January.
hotelnewsme.com
NEW SATURDAY BRUNCH AT GARDEN OF DREAMS
Garden of Dreams, the modern Mediterranean lounge, invites guests to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life to experience the brand new DAYDREAMER Brunch. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the outdoor brunch promises a blissful escape where guests can expect an affair like no other set against the backdrop of lush greenery.
hotelnewsme.com
ANJANA SPA AT RIXOS THE PALM DUBAI HOTEL & SUITES UNVEILS ITSUNIQUE HEALING THERAPY AND REVAMPED MENU
The realm of relaxation that is Anjana Spa at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has just been relaunched, bringing a brand-new menu brimming with a range of enticing treatments. The perfect place to unwind, Anjana Spa has some of the best signature experiences exquisitely designed to help guests de-stress, detoxify, and refresh. Inspired by the brand’s Turkish heritage, guests will be in for a royal treat as they soak up the tranquillity on offer at this wonderland of serenity.
hotelnewsme.com
ReFIVE SPA IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO PAMPER YOURSELF OR A LOVED ONE THIS JANUARY
Treat yourself this winter season to the ultimate 90-minute full-body massage treatment. Using the melted essential oils from NEOM’s Real Luxury Intensive Skin Treatment Candle, our therapists will use a combination of massage techniques including Shiatsu, Thai massage, trigger point, cranial, and reflexology to give you a truly therapeutic treatment, while boosting your wellbeing and energy levels. NEOM’s Real Luxury candle is rich in cocoa butter and almond oil and melts down to an essential oil which is designed to deeply nourish your skin while bringing calming scents to de-stress your mind and truly relax you. This is just the moment of tranquility you need during the winter season.
hotelnewsme.com
MYTHOS URBAN GREEK EATERY ARRIVING WITH DEEP ROOTS AND FRESH PERSPECTIVE
Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, a second outpost of the award-winning Greek restaurant Mythos Kouzina and Grill, opens at The Square in City Walk. With respect to the deep roots of Greek cuisine, but with a fresh perspective. Mythos Urban Greek Eatery exudes a contemporary easy-going vibe, vibrant beverage offering and of course its well-loved authentic Greek dishes finessed by Group Culinary Director and Chef, Ilias Kokoroskos.
hotelnewsme.com
NIKKI BEACH GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NEW CELEBRATION SUITE
Nikki Beach Global, the international luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, announced today the opening of a Celebration Suite at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai. The Celebration Suite features an impressive range of amenities and is the largest in Dubai at an impressive 1,045 square meters/11,251 square feet. The new suite within the resort – positioned above the beach club – offers a space where brands and partners can activate and guests can host private celebrations alongside impressive accommodations. The suite is now open for bookings and can accommodate up to ten guests for overnight stays and up to 150 guests for private events. Reservations are available via reservations.dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com.
hotelnewsme.com
MYRRA’S NEW APERITIVO MENU EVERY WEEKDAY WILL GET YOU IN HIGH SPIRITS
Myrra is ready to celebrate the highly anticipated Dubai winter season with a brand new Aperitivo menu, available Monday to Friday, from 4PM to 7PM. The new late afternoon menu is the perfect way to turn any mundane day into an enjoyable one, ending on a high note, with a curated selection of light bites and beverages, including the signature cocktails crafted with precision by Myrra’s master mixologists.
hotelnewsme.com
SEVA EXPERIENCE HOSTING FIVE NEW EVENTS TO START THE YEAR RIGHT
Seva Experience, the soul-filled yoga and meditation studio located in Jumeirah Beach Road, sets the tone for the New Year with an exciting line-up of events led by renowned wellness experts. Delve into a quantum journey of the Chakra system and awaken your Starseeds; create heart-centred astrological methods for healing and growth; chant to connect in harmony with one another or jazz your night away with an Italian gypsy band.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON DUBAI JUMEIRAH’S BURNS SUPPER SET TO BE THE BIGGEST IN DUBAI
Expect an unforgettable evening under the stars on Friday, 20th January at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s beach-side garden venue Wavebreaker. The hotel will celebrate Burns Night and the life of the Scottish national bard, Robert Burns. Held on the anniversary of his birth, the celebrations were originally started by some of Burns’s close friends a few years after his death and now Burns Night is celebrated across the world each year. Burns’s life and works are commemorated with songs, recitals and tributes, and a hearty feast, including the famous Haggis, is enjoyed as a traditional ‘Burns Supper’.
Comments / 0