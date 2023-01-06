An Ashland man convicted of taking part in a fatal shooting that occurred during a hotel robbery when he was only 17 will be resentenced. The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered Tyler Morris’ case sent back for resentencing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Because the trial court failed to consider Morris’ age as a factor in sentencing, the state’s high court ruled that the sentence of life in prison constituted cruel and unusual punishment. Morris, who is now 20, was sentenced nearly three years ago for the crime, which took place back in 2019. Prosecutors say Morris’ conviction is not in question, and regardless of what happens, he’ll remain in prison until at least 2040. Although prosecutors are complying with the state Supreme Court’s order, they are also reportedly considering an appeal.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO