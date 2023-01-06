Read full article on original website
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
Ohio man arrested after he allegedly robbed bank with a weapon
Police say an Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank with a weapon. Zanesville Police say a male subject wearing a mask went into Park National Bank, and threatened a bank teller saying they were armed. Police say the man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. […]
Man charged in bank robbery
ZANESVILLE − One man is in custody following a bank robbery on Dec. 29. According to the Zanesville Police Department, a masked man entered the Park National Bank at 2127 Maysville Pike shortly before 3 p.m. that day. He indicated he was armed, and threatened a bank teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Canton police: Burglar stabbed to death while breaking into home
CANTON – A man accused of breaking into a residence is dead after the resident stabbed the would-be burglar, city police say. Michael Harper, 44, of Alliance, was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW around 8 p.m. Sunday...
Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
News briefs: AR rifle taken in Chillicothe search warrant, park director resigns
CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on Friday that ended in the arrest of a Columbus man. Stefhon Greathouse, 19, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Additional felony charges are pending lab results and the continued investigation, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
Ashland man serving life will be resentenced
An Ashland man convicted of taking part in a fatal shooting that occurred during a hotel robbery when he was only 17 will be resentenced. The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered Tyler Morris’ case sent back for resentencing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Because the trial court failed to consider Morris’ age as a factor in sentencing, the state’s high court ruled that the sentence of life in prison constituted cruel and unusual punishment. Morris, who is now 20, was sentenced nearly three years ago for the crime, which took place back in 2019. Prosecutors say Morris’ conviction is not in question, and regardless of what happens, he’ll remain in prison until at least 2040. Although prosecutors are complying with the state Supreme Court’s order, they are also reportedly considering an appeal.
Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop
Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
Scam Alerts Issued at the Start of 2023
Mary Alice Reporting – Scams are again circulating and the latest includes callers pretending to be from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. In these types of calls, telephone spoofing fools the caller ID into displaying a legitimate number so it appears as...
BUCKEYE CAREER CENTER TO HOST PANCAKES WITH PARENTS EVENT
(New Philadelphia, OH) – Buckeye Career Center will once again host Pancakes with Parents for the parents and guardians of current BCC students. The event is planned for Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Buckeye Career Center from 7:45 am – 8:45 am. The event allows family members to...
AEP proposes new plan to raise rates to improve power lines, residents express concern
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio is proposing a new plan to stop the pressure on our power grids this summer. This will avoid the power outages many experienced last summer during excessive heat and powerful storms. Last summer, 170,000 people in Ohio went without power for days. If this...
Future Plans to Clean Up Downtown Streets
ZANESVILLE, OH – Due to the demolition and cleanup of the Masonic Temple fire, some roads in downtown Zanesville have been damaged. During the demolition process, a lot of heavy vehicles and equipment was used on the downtown streets causing some damage to the roads. “In combination with the...
