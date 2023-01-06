ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate

A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Man charged in bank robbery

ZANESVILLE − One man is in custody following a bank robbery on Dec. 29. According to the Zanesville Police Department, a masked man entered the Park National Bank at 2127 Maysville Pike shortly before 3 p.m. that day. He indicated he was armed, and threatened a bank teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YAHOO!

Canton police: Burglar stabbed to death while breaking into home

CANTON – A man accused of breaking into a residence is dead after the resident stabbed the would-be burglar, city police say. Michael Harper, 44, of Alliance, was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW around 8 p.m. Sunday...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
YAHOO!

News briefs: AR rifle taken in Chillicothe search warrant, park director resigns

CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on Friday that ended in the arrest of a Columbus man. Stefhon Greathouse, 19, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Additional felony charges are pending lab results and the continued investigation, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide

A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland man serving life will be resentenced

An Ashland man convicted of taking part in a fatal shooting that occurred during a hotel robbery when he was only 17 will be resentenced. The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered Tyler Morris’ case sent back for resentencing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Because the trial court failed to consider Morris’ age as a factor in sentencing, the state’s high court ruled that the sentence of life in prison constituted cruel and unusual punishment. Morris, who is now 20, was sentenced nearly three years ago for the crime, which took place back in 2019. Prosecutors say Morris’ conviction is not in question, and regardless of what happens, he’ll remain in prison until at least 2040. Although prosecutors are complying with the state Supreme Court’s order, they are also reportedly considering an appeal.
ASHLAND, OH
WHIZ

Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop

Two men are in custody in Guernsey County after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the Village of Senecaville uncovered drugs. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that during the stop a sergeant recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 37-year-old Brandon Rossiter, of Byesville, a wanted fugitive known to be armed and dangerous. He was placed under arrest.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wtuz.com

Scam Alerts Issued at the Start of 2023

Mary Alice Reporting – Scams are again circulating and the latest includes callers pretending to be from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. In these types of calls, telephone spoofing fools the caller ID into displaying a legitimate number so it appears as...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

BUCKEYE CAREER CENTER TO HOST PANCAKES WITH PARENTS EVENT

(New Philadelphia, OH) – Buckeye Career Center will once again host Pancakes with Parents for the parents and guardians of current BCC students. The event is planned for Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Buckeye Career Center from 7:45 am – 8:45 am. The event allows family members to...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

Future Plans to Clean Up Downtown Streets

ZANESVILLE, OH – Due to the demolition and cleanup of the Masonic Temple fire, some roads in downtown Zanesville have been damaged. During the demolition process, a lot of heavy vehicles and equipment was used on the downtown streets causing some damage to the roads. “In combination with the...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy