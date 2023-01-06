Read full article on original website
Where is winter? NJ’s next storm system likely another rainmaker
So far this winter season, we have had two snow events in New Jersey. Both limited to NW NJ, and only putting about 2 or 3 inches on the ground. Newark Airport has only netted 0.1" of total snow accumulation this season — the slowest start to winter there since 2006-07.
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Gross! New Jerseyans can’t believe people actually eat these foods
Apparently, I ruffled some feathers this week with my choice of lunch. I stopped at 7-Eleven for a quick fix and landed on Chef Boyardee's beef ravioli. It’s easy. It’s quick. I thought that was good enough for me. As I ate my lunch four separate coworkers stopped...
The 5 weirdest places in New Jersey that you’ve never seen
Listen, there’s a whole magazine and a website devoted to it: Weird New Jersey. And people can’t get enough of it. One of the greatest things about our state is that we do have some sites worth visiting that are creepy, weird or have some sort of unusual aspect to them.
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey
There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better. Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
Travel Channel
11 Eerie Urban Legends of New Jersey
The Garden State is chock full of terrifying urban legends. From cities to the countryside, there’s something creepy lurking in just about every corner of New Jersey. According to Weird N.J., the Devil’s Tree has been the site of multiple suicides, and it’s not uncommon to see ghostly figures swinging from the tree’s branches. Locals say it’s impossible to cut the tree down — its trunk bears the scars of multiple attempts — and that snow will not stick to the ground beneath the large tree. Not far from the tree is a rock that’s reportedly warm to the touch year-round, even in New Jersey’s cold winters. Some think it could be a portal to hell.
A typical January weekend for NJ: Chilly air and some snow
New Jersey's last widespread freeze was December 29th. We've been under a ridiculously warm air mass for more than a week. And it's about time for more seasonable weather to take over, don't you think?. Temperatures on Friday will technically climb above normal, but we are already back in jacket...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Cloudy Sunday before nighttime snow showers for New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see a cloudy Sunday ahead of some nighttime snow showers.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Light rain and light snow expected for Monday morning commute in New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see light rain and light snow for the Monday morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: Tracking a weak low that will develop and slide south overnight into Monday. This will spread some light rain and even some snow showers across New Jersey and the tri-state area. There is not a lot of moisture tied to this system and there still is some uncertainty as to how far north this precipitation falls. With some drier air in place, some of the northern most counties may see very little, especially north of New Jersey.
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
