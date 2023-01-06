Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
"Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts"- 5 Roads You Shouldn't Pass At Night Or When You're Alone
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member
Red Sox Star Undergoes Major Surgery
Watertown News
Watertown City Manager Holding Meet & Greet in District A
Watertown City Manager will be available to speak with the public during an event focusing on District A in the East End of Watertown on Jan. 18. A similar meeting was previously held in District D in November. The City of Watertown sent out the following announcement:. Please join us...
homenewshere.com
With latest car delivery concerns addressed: Council agrees to renew sales licenses for Lawless Chrysler
WOBURN - Reassured about the viability of the dealership’s newest parking lot adjustments, the City Council last week released a temporary hold on Lawless Chryslers’ annual licensing renewals. During their latest gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously to re-issue both a first and second class sales...
Watertown News
Watertown’s IT Department Receives Grants from Mass. Community Compact
The City of Watertown provided the following announcement:. The Watertown Technology Department is proud to announce the award of $457,965 in Massachusetts Community Compact Grants in Fiscal Year 2023. The Community Compact Cabinet was established by the Baker-Polito Administration in January 2015 as one of its first actions after taking...
Watertown News
Police Log: Pair Arrested for Fentanyl Trafficking, Auto Thief Stopped in Lexington
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 29, 9:53 p.m.: Watertown detectives who were in the parking lot of Target attending to another matter spotted a car with New Jersey license plates pull in. Then a second person walked over and got into the vehicle. The car pulled out of the lot and got onto Arsenal Street. The officer observed the vehicle get stuck trying to make an illegal left turn into Arsenal Yards from westbound Arsenal Street. The car then headed west on the wrong side of the road. Police pulled over the vehicle on Bond Street in Arsenal Yards. The officers asked the men what they were doing in the Target lot and one said he was meeting someone to collect $15,000. Based on the officer’s experience and knowledge he suspected a drug sale was taking place. He got permission to search the vehicle and in the rear of the car he located a kilogram of a substance suspected to be fentanyl. A field test of the substance confirmed it was fentanyl. Aneudy Richardson-Jimenez, 34, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Socorro Alcantra De La Cruz, 34 of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested. Both face a charge of trafficking fentanyl.
capeandislands.org
State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges
More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
newportdispatch.com
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Prompt Response by BPD Officers Leads to Arrest Following Bank Robbery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD and Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purposes and officer safety.
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
Watertown News
Watertown Firefighter Graduates from State Fire Academy
The Watertown Fire Department announced the graduation of Firefighter James O’Connell from the Massachusetts Fire Academy on Jan. 9. The Fire Department announcement said: “Please join us in congratulating Firefighter O’Connell on his graduation from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today in Stow, MA. Firefighter O’Connell will be assigned to Groups 3 upon his return this week.”
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
abingtonnews.org
WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings
It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
NECN
2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say
Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man, charged with 2nd degree murder, in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The man involved in a four-month long Massachusetts State Police drug investigation was arraigned on murder charges in Fall River Superior Court. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, appeared in court facing second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide charges in connection to the fatal Nov. 7 crash in Taunton.
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
Watertown News
Construction Underway at Temporary High School Site at Moxley Field
The following information was provided by the Watertown Public Schools, and was part of the Superintendent’s Update:. Construction activity is picking up at Moxley Field, the temporary Watertown High School site beginning next school year. Crews are preparing the property for the installation of the modular buildings, which is...
whdh.com
Police: Driver who drove down commuter rail tracks, damaged signal box said he ‘missed his turn’
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police say a man who drove down the commuter rail tracks in Braintree on Friday and damaged an MBTA signal box told officers he “missed his turn.”. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the are of Commercial Street. The vehicle was towed from...
