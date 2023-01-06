ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Watertown City Manager Holding Meet & Greet in District A

Watertown City Manager will be available to speak with the public during an event focusing on District A in the East End of Watertown on Jan. 18. A similar meeting was previously held in District D in November. The City of Watertown sent out the following announcement:. Please join us...
Watertown News

Watertown’s IT Department Receives Grants from Mass. Community Compact

The City of Watertown provided the following announcement:. The Watertown Technology Department is proud to announce the award of $457,965 in Massachusetts Community Compact Grants in Fiscal Year 2023. The Community Compact Cabinet was established by the Baker-Polito Administration in January 2015 as one of its first actions after taking...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Pair Arrested for Fentanyl Trafficking, Auto Thief Stopped in Lexington

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 29, 9:53 p.m.: Watertown detectives who were in the parking lot of Target attending to another matter spotted a car with New Jersey license plates pull in. Then a second person walked over and got into the vehicle. The car pulled out of the lot and got onto Arsenal Street. The officer observed the vehicle get stuck trying to make an illegal left turn into Arsenal Yards from westbound Arsenal Street. The car then headed west on the wrong side of the road. Police pulled over the vehicle on Bond Street in Arsenal Yards. The officers asked the men what they were doing in the Target lot and one said he was meeting someone to collect $15,000. Based on the officer’s experience and knowledge he suspected a drug sale was taking place. He got permission to search the vehicle and in the rear of the car he located a kilogram of a substance suspected to be fentanyl. A field test of the substance confirmed it was fentanyl. Aneudy Richardson-Jimenez, 34, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Socorro Alcantra De La Cruz, 34 of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested. Both face a charge of trafficking fentanyl.
WATERTOWN, MA
capeandislands.org

State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges

More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
BOURNE, MA
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Prompt Response by BPD Officers Leads to Arrest Following Bank Robbery in Downtown Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD and Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purposes and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Firefighter Graduates from State Fire Academy

The Watertown Fire Department announced the graduation of Firefighter James O’Connell from the Massachusetts Fire Academy on Jan. 9. The Fire Department announcement said: “Please join us in congratulating Firefighter O’Connell on his graduation from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today in Stow, MA. Firefighter O’Connell will be assigned to Groups 3 upon his return this week.”
WATERTOWN, MA
abingtonnews.org

WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings

It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation

COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
Watertown News

Construction Underway at Temporary High School Site at Moxley Field

The following information was provided by the Watertown Public Schools, and was part of the Superintendent’s Update:. Construction activity is picking up at Moxley Field, the temporary Watertown High School site beginning next school year. Crews are preparing the property for the installation of the modular buildings, which is...
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy