Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
fox32chicago.com
Have a broken sidewalk in Chicago? You may be able to split the repair cost with the city
CHICAGO - If you have a broken sidewalk in Chicago, you may be able to split the repair cost with the city. You can submit an application to the city's 2023 Shared Cost Sidewalk Program. Applications are only being accepted until 10 p.m. Monday and will be taken on a...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
fox32chicago.com
2 charged with robbing, carjacking and kidnapping Chicago man in Rivers Casino parking lot
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping a Chicago man during a carjacking last Thursday at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines. About 12:41 a.m., a 54-year-old man got out of his vehicle in the casino's parking lot and was approached by two men, who pointed a gun in his face, according to Des Plaines police.
City cuts down noose, tree limbs after Southwest Side homeowner refused to do so
Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) had a noose removed Monday afternoon from a home on South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park, a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Coleman said she received a complaint Saturday evening.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
tourcounsel.com
Block Thirty Seven | Mall in Chicago, Illinois
The small Block 37 shopping center is very close to Millennium Park. Here you will find not many, but good fashion brands like ZARA, Anthropologie, Banana Republic outlet store and Sephora makeup store. You should also visit Iridium, a multi-brand store visited by celebrities like Justin Bieber. There are also very good restaurants in this Chicago shopping center so you can eat at restaurants like The Dearborn or Gayle V's, to eat a delicious cheese sandwich.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
fox32chicago.com
4 men wanted for Wicker Park liquor store smash-and-grab
CHICAGO - Police are searching for four when who robbed a liquor store in Wicker Park early Tuesday morning. The offenders broke out the front window of a liquor store in the 2000 block of West Division Street around 1:51 a.m. and took tobacco, alcohol and an unknown amount of cash.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
VIDEO: SUV throwing sparks strikes multiple parked vehicles in Chicago
CHICAGO - The driver of an SUV is in custody after slamming into multiple parked cars early Sunday in Cragin on the North Side. About 12:12 a.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue when it struck multiple parked cars, according to Chicago police.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
Detectives are investigating the victim's cause of death.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
