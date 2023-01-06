Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Buys Residual PERC Water for $7.8M
CWCO - Free Report) announced that it has exercised its right to acquire the remaining 39% of equity ownership of PERC Water Corporation (PERC) for nearly $7.8 million. This consideration consists of $2.44 million in cash and 368,383 shares of common stock valued at around $5.36 million. Will Taking Full...
Zacks.com
Macerich (MAC) Enhances Debt Position With Financing Moves
MAC - Free Report) portfolio of premium assets in the United States, with a notable presence in California, the Pacific Northwest, Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor, has been experiencing solid leasing activity. Amid this, Macerich noted that it has made continued progress in addressing its...
Zacks.com
Lockheed (LMT) Wins $261M Contract to Aid Missile Production
LMT - Free Report) Space business segment recently clinched a modification contract involving missile production. The award has been offered by the Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C. Details of the Deal. Valued at $260.8 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Nov 9, 2026. Per the terms of...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
PSX - Free Report) entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP (. DCP - Free Report) , one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
Zacks.com
Palomar (PMR) Debuts in Crop Insurance With Advanced AgProtection
PLMR - Free Report) inked a long-term fronting arrangement with Advanced AgProtection. The agreement makes Palomar the 14th approved insurance provider in the United States by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation as well as PLMR entry into the crop insurance sector. This agreement also gives the insurer access to the $20 billion insured crop marketplace.
Zacks.com
3 Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy Amid Improving Travel Data
Increasing travel volume, as is evident from increased revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) observed in November 2022, is boosting the growth prospects of aerospace-defense equipment stocks. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might hurt the earnings and cash flows of the industry. Also, a stronger U.S. dollar puts pressure on airlines, which, in turn, may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks, particularly those engaged in commercial aerospace. Nevertheless, frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost the revenue generation prospects of the industry players. Some key players in this industry that you may keep in your portfolio include TransDigm Group (
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com
Potbelly (PBPB) Provides Prelim Results for Q4 & Fiscal 2022
PBPB - Free Report) provided an update on its business and financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022. In line with its 2024 and long-term growth objectives, the company exceeded its guided range for all the metrics. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Potbelly anticipated revenues of $114-$119 million...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Business Information Industry
EXPGY - Free Report) , Verisk Analytics, Inc. (. IKTSY - Free Report) , supporting them to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services. The Zacks Business – Information Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including software, data, risks, research, information and analytics solutions. These companies operate in a dynamic business environment characterized by evolving customer behavior, preference and demographics. Amid the pandemic, the key focus within the industry is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making, in order to identify demand sources and target end markets. Prominent players include ratings, benchmarks, analytics, data provider, S&P Global and a provider of data-analytics solutions, Verisk Analytics.
Zacks.com
Stocks Rise Following FAA Restart; Domestic Flights Resume
Markets extended their recent rally on Wednesday morning, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) resumed all domestic flights following a system failure. The temporary grounding sparked widespread flight delays, with U.S. departures halted until 9 a.m. ET. More than 21,000 flights were on the docket today, with at least 4,500 of those encountering either delays or cancellations.
Zacks.com
5 ETFs to Bet on Favorite Sectors of Q4 Earnings
Fourth-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off next week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be down 7.3% from the same period last year on 4% higher revenues. The earnings decline is down from 1.7% growth at the start of the fourth quarter.
Zacks.com
Ultra Clean (UCTT) Shares Falter on Lower Q4 Top-Line View
UCTT - Free Report) shares tanked 7.28% to close at $33.10 on Jan 9, after the company revised its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue guidance. This Hayward, CA-based semiconductor component supplier expects revenues between $560 million and $570 million, lower than its prior outlook of $600-$650 million. The company expected 2022 revenues to grow 16% over 2021.
Zacks.com
Kirby (KEX) Reaches Conclusion for Distribution and Services
KEX - Free Report) recently announced that its board of directors has concluded their review of strategic alternatives for the Distribution and Services business, which was initiated in early 2022. KEX’s board of directors (along with its independent financial and legal advisors) reviewed multiple alternatives, including a sale or spin-off...
Zacks.com
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Benefits From Growth Pillars & Cost Cutting
KMB - Free Report) . The consumer products company is benefiting from K-C Strategy 2022. Management has been taking robust steps to lower costs amid rising inflationary headwinds. Let’s delve deeper. What’s Working Well for Kimberly-Clark?. Kimberly-Clark is committed to its three key strategic growth pillars — improving...
Zacks.com
Bull Of The Day: Steel Dynamics (STLD)
STLD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a A for Value and a B for Growth. This steel producer has been super strong since early October back when the stock was $70. Recently, we have seen a pull back from highs that were above $113. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Zacks.com
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks. Oasis Midstream Partners extended...
Zacks.com
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
OXY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company have returned +0.1% over...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th
GMAB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company that specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 day. Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Genmab AS Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart...
Zacks.com
Devon's (DVN) Q4 Production Down 2% Due to Severe Weather
DVN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 production volumes are likely to be down 2% due to extreme winter weather across its operations. Devon boasts a multi-basin portfolio and the adverse weather conditions significantly impacted its Williston Basin operations. The extreme weather conditions resulted in well shut-ins, facility downtime and delays...
