The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The House heads into a fourth day in search of a Speaker after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California on Thursday lost a historic 11th ballot as some 20…
Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend
The House (finally) has a new speaker. And Biden makes a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Virginia GOP congressman vows he will not support McCarthy for House speaker: 'Part of the swamp cartel'
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., on why he will not support Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Republican House speaker, with a vote scheduled for Tuesday.
Could Patrick McHenry be the next speaker? How the NC lawmaker found himself here
Rep. Patrick McHenry’s name has been floated as a possibility to become the next House speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy could not secure enough support in a first day of voting. Who is he?
Kevin McCarthy gives new subcommittee sweeping powers and access to classified data
Kevin McCarthy is going to allow the panel access to any information shared with the House Intelligence Committee, which receives the highest-level of classified intelligence of any in Congress.
Jan. 6 committee never got McCarthy, key Trump aides to testify. Here's who they are.
Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump and Mike Pence are among the key witnesses who refused to testify about Jan. 6, 2021.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
George Santos gets sworn in, officially a member of Congress
Disgraced New York Republican George Santos, who’s facing at least three criminal investigations, was sworn into Congress early Saturday morning. Santos stood next to Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert with his right hand raised and pledged to uphold the Constitution along with other members of the 118th Congress as they were sworn in by newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republican gridlock over the selection of a House speaker delayed the Queens and Long Island representative’s swearing-in for several days. It’s unclear when Santos will pose for his ceremonial photo individually with Speaker McCarthy, as is customary...
The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next
Now that a House speaker has been selected following a dayslong stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees.
Brazil capital attack complicates US relationship with Bolsonaro
The future of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida in his last days in office, is emerging as a potential diplomatic issue between Brazil and the US amid calls for his expulsion for inciting insurrection. Bolsonaro has distanced himself from the mob which stormed government buildings in...
The Spectrum: Tumultuous week on Capitol Hill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “My vote does not get Kevin McCarthy the speakership,” said Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. “I am a no on Kevin.” Meanwhile, the other side of the aisle was in disbelief. “He’s had all of this time to prepare,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “He can’t deliver. […]
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos.
KTAR.com
Arizona Rep. Schweikert says GOP should end ‘clown show,’ back McCarthy
PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona used the terms “clown show” and “personal theater” when discussing his Republican colleagues’ inability to elect a House speaker. “We’ve crossed over from, ‘Hey, we’re going to be tough negotiators,’ to, ‘OK guys, we got what...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy finally gets some momentum
IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED — Day Four of the battle for the speakership is underway with another vote — the 12th — on the House floor. And after a protracted stalemate, KEVIN McCARTHY appears to be getting closer to the speakership, peeling off most of his detractors.
