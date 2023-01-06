ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
New York Post

George Santos gets sworn in, officially a member of Congress

Disgraced New York Republican George Santos, who’s facing at least three criminal investigations, was sworn into Congress early Saturday morning. Santos stood next to Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert with his right hand raised and pledged to uphold the Constitution along with other members of the 118th Congress as they were sworn in by newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republican gridlock over the selection of a House speaker delayed the Queens and Long Island representative’s swearing-in for several days. It’s unclear when Santos will pose for his ceremonial photo individually with Speaker McCarthy, as is customary...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Tumultuous week on Capitol Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: “My vote does not get Kevin McCarthy the speakership,” said Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. “I am a no on Kevin.” Meanwhile, the other side of the aisle was in disbelief. “He’s had all of this time to prepare,” said Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty. “He can’t deliver. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy finally gets some momentum

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED — Day Four of the battle for the speakership is underway with another vote — the 12th — on the House floor. And after a protracted stalemate, KEVIN McCARTHY appears to be getting closer to the speakership, peeling off most of his detractors.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy