Nashville, TN

Man wanted out of Montgomery County arrested in Lebanon

Jan. 7—A man wanted in Montgomery County was arrested in Lebanon on Wednesday. Following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department Flex Unit, a vehicle was stopped on Willard Hagan Dr., off of South Hartmann Dr. William Deatrick was identified by K-9 Officer William Parish as one of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

