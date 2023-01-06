Read full article on original website
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Detectives, deputy exposed to drugs during traffic stop; two arrested
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly exposing officers to dangerous drugs during a traffic stop. The Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was seen investigating a vehicle on I-40 Thursday evening. During the search, two Detectives and a...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Avenue is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from life-threatening...
foxwilmington.com
Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher. James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
4 NC workers sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Smithfield Foods; 1 employee dies in unrelated incident, company says
The incident happened around 1 a.m. when there was an ammonia release in the refrigerated section of the plant, the news release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
triad-city-beat.com
A controversial NC sheriff resigns. Here are the allegations against him.
Featured photo: Jody Greene spoke with supporters during his swearing-in ceremony last month (photo by Sarah Nagem) This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch. Jody Greene resigned last week, six days after he was sworn in for a second term as Columbus County sheriff. Superior Court Judge Douglas...
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
2 teens save 87-year-old man who fell out of boat in Wilmington
Two teens near Wilmington were credited Wednesday for rescuing an elderly man who fell out of his boat while fishing on New Year's Day.
The State Port Pilot
Southport license plate office closes; under investigation
The Southport license plate agency office unexpectedly shuttered on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The DMV office located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, closed on Jan. 6 following the discovery of "several contract violations." The NCDMV oversees the agency, but the office has been operated by Vera Martin since 2008, according to a DMV press release.
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. This unnamed, female cat is very sweet and quiet, according to her handlers. Additionally, she is food motivated, likes all types of treats, and especially loves catnip.
White Sheriff Who Called Colleagues ‘Black Bastards’ Resigns—Again
For the second time in three months a North Carolina sheriff who was caught on tape calling his Black colleagues untrustworthy “Black bastards” and “snakes” has resigned from his law enforcement post. Jody Greene announced his decision to resign Wednesday through his attorney Michael Mills, according...
WECT
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
